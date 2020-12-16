 Skip to main content
Mizzou National Signing Day Blog: Florida pair kicks off 2021 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Wednesday marks the start of the NCAA early signing period and by day's end Eli Drinkwitz will unveil the bulk of his first full recruiting class at Missouri. The Tigers have 21 known verbal commitments heading into the signing period, plus an FBS transfer. Most will be submitting their national letters of intent Wednesday. 

STLToday.com will have updates throughout the day once those letters become official. Drinkwitz will address the media on Zoom later in the evening. 

8:30 a.m. update

Mizzou's first two high school recruits are in, both from Florida: linebacker Zachary Lovett from Rockledge and defensive back Zxaequan “Snoop” Reeves from Titusville. Both committed back in June. The Tigers also announced, for the second time, the addition of Oklahoma transfer E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, a former three-star offensive guard who appeared in four games at OU in 2019. He'll be eligible to play for the Tigers in 2021 with three years of eligibility.

All rankings listed below are from Rivals.com.

Zach Lovett

Linebacker

(6-2, 230)

Hometown/HS: Rockledge, Florida/Rockledge High

Ranking: 3-star ... No. 35 outside linebacker ... No. 70 in Florida

Quick hit: Chose Mizzou over Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, West Virginia 

Zxaequan Reeves

Cornerback

(6-3, 185)

Hometown/HS: Titusville, Florida/Cocoa High

Ranking: 3-star ... unranked 

Quick hit: Chose Mizzou over Pittsburgh, Virginia, Washington State, Florida Atlantic.

E.J. Ndoma-Ogar

Offensive guard

(6-3, 325)

Hometown/HS/College: Allen, Texas/Allen High/Oklahoma

Ranking: 3-star (in 2019) ... No. 19 offensive guard ... No. 66 in Texas 

Quick hit: Appeared in four games at Oklahoma in 2019, played 46 snaps at left guard. ... Originally chose OU over Alabama, Nebraska, Ole Miss.

From the archives: Former Sooners lineman signs with Mizzou

