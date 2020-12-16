Mizzou National Signing Day Blog: Ford headlines haul of pass-rushers

Mizzou has its quarterback for the 2021 class: East St. Louis' four-star standout Tyler Macon, who committed way back in the spring and never wavered from his pledge. He's one of five four-star recruits in the class and one of seven players from the St. Louis region signing with Mizzou.

9:55 a.m. update

The Tigers officially signed their most unique addition to the 2021 class, former University of Miami fullback Realus George Jr. Earlier this year he took a detour to Independence, Kan., Community College, where he turned himself into a defensive tackle. George played two seasons at Miami, playing nine snaps on offense in 2019 and played mostly on special teams both years. Junior colleges canceled the 2020 season, so George hasn’t played since last fall at Miami, where he weighed around 240 pounds, he said in November. He was up to 295 when he committed to Mizzou and said he could reach 310 by next year.

“I’m not going to lie,” he said in a phone interview Saturday. “I’ve never had a problem gaining weight. My whole life I’ve had to lose weight, so now when I had to gain weight, it was easy. I just had to eat.”