It was an embarrassing loss Saturday for Mizzou's men's basketball team, not only being beaten as the favorite by Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament but being blown out.

MU's 78-63 defeat, as a 6½-point favorite on the closing line, was jarring to those who thought the Tigers had a wide-open path to go far in the tourney. Had they won, they would be facing Creighton on Friday night for a spot in the South Region title game. Had MU prevailed then — a reasonable possibility in that the Tigers were seeded seventh and Creighton is sixth in the region — Mizzou would have been one step away from what could have been the program's first trip to the Final Four.

But there was some good news for MU basketball fans over the weekend. The Tigers no longer hold the dubious distinction of suffering the worst point spread loss by a favored team in NCAA Tournament history.

Mizzou's 86-84 loss to Norfolk State in 2012 had topped the list of infamy, a game in which the Tigers were a 21-point favorite. But that was eclipsed Friday, when Fairleigh Dickinson — a 23½-point underdog — ousted Purdue 63-58.

It was just the second time in the tournament's history that a No. 16 seed had beaten a No. 1 seed. The other instance came in 2018, when Maryland-Baltimore County upended Virginia. UMBC was a 20-point underdog in that one.

Mizzou also is on the list of biggest regular-season point spread favorites to lose in the last three decades, falling at home to Charleston Southern in 2019 as a 26-point favorite. That ties for the third-largest such upset in that span along with Kentucky, also a 26-point favorite, being upended at home by Gardner-Webb in 2007.

The only worse such regular-season defeats in the last three decades are by Iowa, which fell at home in December as 32-point favorite over Eastern Illinois, and Duke's loss to Stephen F. Austin in 2019 as a 27½-point choice.

BIGGEST NCAA TOURNEY POINT SPREAD UPSETS YEAR SCORE 2023 Fairleigh Dickinson (+23½) 63, Purdue 58 2012 Norfolk State (+21) 86, Missouri 84 2018 UMBC (+20) 74, Virginia 54 1997 Coppin State (+18½) 78. South Carolina 65 1993 Santa Clara (+18½) 64, Arizona 61