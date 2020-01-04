Mizzou no match for Kentucky's inside-out tandem in SEC opener

“They’re playing physical,” Calipari said. “They’re collapsing on defense. They’ll block shots. You’re not getting open clear looks. That’s not how they play. They’re running good stuff. They’re moving the ball. Coach Martin’s good. He’s as good as they get. They play to his personality, which is grit, let’s go, we’re bringing it. It’ll be a really hard game for us to win.”

Maxey is the most dangerous scorer of the bunch. He’s had his best games in UK’s biggest games, lighting up Michigan State for 26 points in his first regular-season contest, then had 27 in Saturday’s overtime win over rival Louisville. The five-star freshman from was rated the nation’s 10th-best recruit in 2019 and figures to be a first-round NBA draft pick this summer.

“He can score. He can shoot. He can drive it. He can get in transition,” Martin said. “He does a good job of running off those baseline screens and reading screens. For a young guy he does a good job doing that. He can make shots and put the ball on the floor. I mean, I would classify him as a legitimate scorer.”

SECURE THE BALL