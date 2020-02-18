Mizzou notebook: Braun busts through for Tigers

“We’re doing a lot of slips, a lot of sets that keeps the defense on its heels,” Braun said. “He’s either open or I’m open. It’s hard to guard both when you’re on defense.”

Junior guard Dru Smith could see the potential in Braun last year when both practiced on the scout team during their sit-out year. Braun spent his first season in the program as a walk-on redshirt — he went on scholarship last summer — while Smith wasn’t eligible after transferring from Evansville.

“So whenever he's out there it's comfortable,” Smith said. “We basically played in the pick and roll the entire year last year. … I'm just glad to see him out there and being successful.”

TYREE GOES OFF

Smith drew the night’s toughest assignment: guarding Breein Tyree. The senior guard from Ole Miss came into Tuesday’s game leading the SEC in scoring in conference play at 24 points a game. He eclipsed that with 29 against the Tigers, but they didn’t always come easy. He shot eight of 17 from the field, two of seven from 3-point range and capitalized at the foul line, making 10 of 11. He also turned the ball over six times, matching his season-high, with just one assist.

Smith guarded him nearly every possession of the 38 minutes he was on the floor.