Mizzou notebook: Braun busts through for Tigers

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Does Sophie Cunningham get an assist for the Missouri basketball team's latest victory?
On Sunday the all-time scoring leader for the Mizzou women’s program tweeted a modest proposal in favor of her friend Parker Braun, the Tigers’ seldom-used redshirt freshman forward.
“Parker Braun should be getting more minutes,” tweeted Cunningham, who’s playing professionally in Australia between WNBA seasons. “He is a spark, has fundamental IQ, and has so much potential if you give him that confidence to just play basketball!”
Whether or not the tweet resonated with anyone on the Missouri coaching staff — the safe bet is no — Braun coincidentally played a career-high 12 minutes on Tuesday.
Then came halftime.
By game’s end, Braun had played 24 minutes and gave the Tigers just the spark Cunningham saw coming. In the 71-68 victory over Mississippi, Braun led the Tigers with seven rebounds and four blocks and chipped in a career-best six points and two assists.
“He gave us a lot of grit and aggressiveness,” said teammate Xavier Pinson, the star of the night with 32 points, a career high. “He was trying to get every rebound whether it was on defense or offense. I feel like he just locked in trying to make his role.”
After his breakthrough performance, Braun insisted he didn’t know anything about Cunningham’s tweet. Once it was explained, he cracked a wide smile.
“Awesome,” Braun said. “Well, I love Sophie. She’s always been there for me.”
With Mizzou’s bench depleted by injuries and fouls, Braun played 10 minutes in Saturday’s win over Auburn. That was the first time he’d seen double-digit minutes in an SEC game, but Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin wasn’t surprised to see the rookie break out Tuesday. He’d seen glimpses in practice, and against Ole Miss, preparation met opportunity.
“Parker is one of those guys he'll be as good as the time and the focus he puts into it because he’s gifted in a lot of areas,” Martin said. “He’s an intelligent player. With added strength he’ll go to another level. But him blocking shots and doing those things I'm not surprised at all.”
Against an Ole Miss team that regularly employs a pressing zone defense, Braun was a logical candidate to play more minutes Tuesday because of his passing skills and quick decision-making. But Rebels coach Kermit Davis rarely pressed the Tigers after they quickly broke through a few early attempts. Still, Braun continued to see the floor at the four (power forward) and five (center) positions while freshman Tray Jackson only played five minutes. With more time in the weight room Martin believes Braun will add the bulk to defend natural centers in the SEC, but against Ole Miss’ front line, he was especially valuable working with Javon Pickett along the baseline. They fed each other for a pair of baskets in the second half.
“We’re doing a lot of slips, a lot of sets that keeps the defense on its heels,” Braun said. “He’s either open or I’m open. It’s hard to guard both when you’re on defense.”
Junior guard Dru Smith could see the potential in Braun last year when both practiced on the scout team during their sit-out year. Braun spent his first season in the program as a walk-on redshirt — he went on scholarship last summer — while Smith wasn’t eligible after transferring from Evansville.
“So whenever he's out there it's comfortable,” Smith said. “We basically played in the pick and roll the entire year last year. … I'm just glad to see him out there and being successful.”
TYREE GOES OFF
Smith drew the night’s toughest assignment: guarding Breein Tyree. The senior guard from Ole Miss came into Tuesday’s game leading the SEC in scoring in conference play at 24 points a game. He eclipsed that with 29 against the Tigers, but they didn’t always come easy. He shot eight of 17 from the field, two of seven from 3-point range and capitalized at the foul line, making 10 of 11. He also turned the ball over six times, matching his season-high, with just one assist.
Smith guarded him nearly every possession of the 38 minutes he was on the floor.
“I don't want to say he’s going to get his, but he's a very tough cover and he's going to come into every game and he's looking to score,” Smith said. “He's aggressive. He makes tough shots as well. It’s not that you have to live with it. You never want to just give up baskets, but I think outside of that we did a great job.”
Tyree had two clean looks at a potential game-tying 3-pionter before the buzzer. On the first attempt, Smith was in front of him but went sprawling when Tyree stepped on his foot. The shot missed but Tyree found the rebound and heaved one final prayer. That missed, too.
“I was just a little confused, honestly,” Smith said. “I was like, what is happening? And then I just knew he was wide open. Knowing the player that he is I figured it was going in.”
PLUGGING ALONG
Martin didn’t mind pointing out that this was his team’s seventh consecutive week of playing Saturday-Tuesday games on the SEC schedule. Every team in the league plays on Saturday while the midweek games are split between Tuesday and Wednesdays. The Tigers don’t play their first Wednesday game in the conference until next week at Vanderbilt. It’s been a grueling few weeks for Martin’s injury-depleted team, including six games away from home in a nine-game stretch.
“They don't know how proud I am just for just fighting through all this stuff because we don’t spend a lot of time making excuses and complaining,” he said. “Just keep plugging along. We'll find our way.”
With their recent upswing, the Tigers have a chance to finish strong and improve their seeding in the SEC tournament. With Tuesday's win, Mizzou is alone in 10th place in the 14-team league, but just 2 1/2 games out of sixth place. While the NCAA Tournament is still a major long shot, the next-best outcome would be a spot on the NIT bracket. But none of that is coming out of Martin’s mouth when he talks to his team.
“Next game,” he said. “We’re going to Fayetteville and trying to win a ball game.”
The Tigers play at Arkansas on Saturday, a place where they haven’t won since Jan. 28, 2014 under Frank Haith.