Mizzou notebook: Flagrant fallout favors Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou Arena’s biggest crowd in two years got feisty Saturday. As the officials headed to the monitor to review a foul called on MU’s Javon Pickett, a few fans were charitable with their plush Tiger tails, donating them to Norm Stewart Court as boos filled the arena.
The public address announcer warned the fans that Missouri might receive technical fouls if they get out of hand.
Instead, it was Auburn that got punished.
With 10:01 left, Pickett tired to seal off Auburn’s Devan Cambridge to grab a rebound, but Cambridge clearly pulled Pickett to the floor. Pickett was whistled for the foul, but the officials eventually reviewed the video at the scorer’s table. There they watched Cambridge step over and on Pickett’s leg after the whistle.
“I boxed out, he pulled me down and stepped on my leg,” Pickett said. “I guess they went back and saw it.”
The officials reversed the foul and called it on Cambridge, plus a flagrant 2 foul for the extra contact, resulting in an automatic ejection.
Mizzou already led by 10 at the time, but with the two fouls, Pickett sank a free throw followed by two more from Dru Smith. The Tigers kept possession of the ball and slumping shooter Torrence Watson drilled a 3-pointer.
Ball game. Before Auburn could regain possession, Mizzou led by 16 and by at least 10 the rest of the game.
“I think that was a big part of the game,” Smith said after the 85-73 victory over No. 11 Auburn. “It gave us some free baskets and just kind of got us back locked in.”
On the next media timeout, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl unleashed his most explosive tirade of the night to earn a technical foul. A second technical was there for the taking as an assistant coach held Pearl back and referee Anthony Jordan repeatedly told Pearl, “Calm down! Calm down!”
Minutes after Auburn’s first loss since Jan. 18, Pearl was calm but still confused by the change in fouls.
“I don't know that it was a foul on Missouri, but I kind of thought it was,” he said. “And then I was told there was no foul. So then my question was if there wasn't a foul then why are we going to the monitor? So I really never caught an explanation.
“Again, I thought there was a foul on (Pickett), and I could have been wrong, but that's what I thought. I was told that there was no foul by one of the officials. I still don't know.”
MARTIN WANTS FULL HOUSE
Mizzou’s announced attendance of 12,506 made it the biggest home crowd of any this season or last season. The last time a bigger crowd was in the house came on the 2018 season finale, a home victory over Arkansas in Martin’s first season.
Naturally, Martin was pleased with Saturday’s crowd but not satisfied.
“I think it’s good, but we seat 15,000 so we have to keep fighting for that,” he said. “If you want to be one of the best teams in the country, I think our fans understand the value that they bring to our team. We need them and the energy. That was 12. Imagine if we have 15. We have to keep working. It’s my job to keep doing a good job promoting and selling our guys. Their job is to continue to perform and play hard. But we seat 15,000, so the goal is 15,000.”
For the first-and second-year players on the team, Saturday’s crowd was the biggest they’ve played for at Mizzou Arena.
“It was amazing,” Pickett said. “I love to see everybody coming out. They were into the game cheering. We gave him them a lot to cheer for. They did a great job of bringing that energy. We really love that.”
SWITCH IT UP
Lost in the glaze of the 28-point nights from Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson was Mizzou’s strong defensive performance on the perimeter. Against one of the most potent backcourts in the SEC, the Tigers held Auburn to 1-of-17 shooting from 3-point range. MU regularly switched its defenders against screens, especially when Mitchell Smith was on the floor at center in place of Reed Nikko. That gave Auburn smaller windows to find open space on the arc.
“Missouri did a good job of switching,” Pearl said. “They switched a lot of things, and therefore, they were creating matchups for us to take advantage of, drives or post-ups. But we weren't getting open shots, because they were just switching on the perimeter.”
“I thought we did a good job just kind of giving them different looks,” Martin said. “Guys did a great job of carrying out the assignment from the sideline to the floor even at timeouts because their guards are so talented. They're really good 1-on-1, so your help pockets have to be ready. You’re going to give up some against a team that scores like that with so many weapons. But I thought our guys did a great job.”
Martin was especially pleased with Pickett, who scored only one point in 35 minutes but was deployed as a free safety of sorts as a help defender to slow down penetration. Martin called Pickett “a roamer.”
“It doesn’t show as far as numbers with Javon but I thought he had a great floor game,” Martin said. “Especially defensively.”
INJURIES GALORE
Both teams were shorthanded Saturday.
Pearl was without star freshman Isaac Okoro, who suffered a hamstring injury late in Auburn’s win over Alabama on Wednesday. He’s Auburn’s second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game and one of Pearl’s several All-SEC candidates.
“He’s one of the best players in the league,” Pearl said. “He came to Auburn rated as a top-40 high school player. And he might leave Auburn is one of the top 15 players taken in the NBA Draft, this year, maybe next year. I don’t know. So he's really good. And he does a lot for us.”
Martin was without two starters: Mark Smith, out for a fifth straight game with a back injury, and center Jeremiah Tilmon, sidelined with a foot stress fracture for the 11th time in the last 12 games.
At this point, Martin is accustomed to having an undermanned lineup. In 90 career games at MU, he’s had only 14 games with a completely healthy roster of scholarship players. Michael Porter Jr. missed 30 games as a freshman. Jontay Porter missed all 32 games last year. Between foot and back injuries, Mark Smith has missed 18 games the last two years. Tilmon has missed 13 games. A back injury sidelined Pickett for a game last season, and a torn ACL ended Cullen VanLeer’s career with two games to play in 2018.
But Martin has never been consumed with talk about injuries. Not two years ago and not last year. He’s not about to start now.
“It’s all life stuff,” he said. “I’ve been through worse than this right here. This is a cakewalk. Of course you try to win basketball games. That's the most important thing. Your fans want to win. Your fans want to see all your guys on the floor. But for me, there’s a bigger picture in life. Our guys understand that. I don't waste a lot of time on anything that's negative and we can't control it. If they’re not playing, they're not playing. That’s it. Now what’s the next thing? You can't allow (the rest of the team) to get mentally weak. You’ve got to keep fighting.”
TIGER TALES
Saturday's game was the first time Missouri teammates both scored 28 points since Jabari Brown had 33 and Jordan Clarkson had 28 against Kentucky on Feb. 1, 2014. ... With his first win over Auburn as Missouri's coach, Martin has now beaten 12 of 13 teams in the SEC over the last three seasons, every team except LSU. ... Freshman forward Kobe Brown nearly pulled off his first double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. He had his team's highest plus-minus rating at plus-13. ... Redshirt freshman forward Parker Braun had an eventful game with four points in 10 minutes, both on dunks, though he was called for a technical foul for swinging on the rim on the first. ... Auburn got to the foul line 46 times but made only 30 free throws. ... Auburn took a while to find Austin Wiley inside, but he was mostly unstoppable once teammates fed him the ball, finishing with 22 points on just 12 shots.