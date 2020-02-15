Mizzou notebook: Flagrant fallout favors Mizzou

“He’s one of the best players in the league,” Pearl said. “He came to Auburn rated as a top-40 high school player. And he might leave Auburn is one of the top 15 players taken in the NBA Draft, this year, maybe next year. I don’t know. So he's really good. And he does a lot for us.”

Martin was without two starters: Mark Smith, out for a fifth straight game with a back injury, and center Jeremiah Tilmon, sidelined with a foot stress fracture for the 11th time in the last 12 games.

At this point, Martin is accustomed to having an undermanned lineup. In 90 career games at MU, he’s had only 14 games with a completely healthy roster of scholarship players. Michael Porter Jr. missed 30 games as a freshman. Jontay Porter missed all 32 games last year. Between foot and back injuries, Mark Smith has missed 18 games the last two years. Tilmon has missed 13 games. A back injury sidelined Pickett for a game last season, and a torn ACL ended Cullen VanLeer’s career with two games to play in 2018.

But Martin has never been consumed with talk about injuries. Not two years ago and not last year. He’s not about to start now.