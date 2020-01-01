Mizzou notebook: McKinney returns to action; Okongo still sitting

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With 8:37 left in the first half Monday night, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin did something for the first time in a month: He played Mario McKinney Jr.

The freshman guard from St. Louis shook off any splinters he collected on the bench and recorded his second assist of the season on his first possession against Chicago State, finding center Reed Nikko inside for a post feed. By game’s end, McKinney had played 12 minutes, scored four points on a couple free throws and a second-half transition layup.

It was McKinney’s first game action since the Butler game in Kansas City more than a month ago. The rookie from Vashon High hadn’t gotten off the bench for games against Oklahoma, Charleston Southern, Temple, Southern Illinois or Illinois. Martin has cited Mizzou’s backcourt depth as the primary reason for the freshman’s minor role.

He’s also gradually changing positions, moving from a wing player to more of a ball-handler. McKinney, a three-star recruit and Mizzou legacy as the cousin of former MU guard Jimmy McKinney, came to MU billed as one of the team's elite athletes who could play multiple positions on the perimeter.