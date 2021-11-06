Mizzou notebook: Tigers' onside kick backfires

ATHENS, Ga. — After a first half that was hardly Missouri’s worst of the season, Eli Drinkwitz tried to catch No. 1 Georgia napping with an onside kick to steal some momentum out of the locker room Saturday.

Just as planned, the Tigers recovered Sean Koetting’s dribbler, but a replay review uncovered a Mizzou penalty, forcing Koetting to attempt another kickoff. In the latest example of the Tigers’ inability to get out their own way, his second kick went out of bounds for a penalty, giving Georgia less room to roam.

The Bulldogs marched along for another touchdown in their 43-6 victory. So much for capturing momentum.

“The game plan going in was to try to stay as close as we could through the first half and see if we could create some momentum in the second half,” Drinkwitz said. “Felt like we tried that. Obviously we had the surprise onside kick to start the second half. But it got buzzed out from the (Southeastern Conference) home office. Just didn’t work out the way we wanted it to.”

On the play, MU running back Elijah Young leveled Georgia’s Justin Robinson before the ball bounced 10 yards, earning a flag for an illegal block. MU’s Jalani Williams had recovered the kick, but the penalty forced Mizzou to attempt another kick.