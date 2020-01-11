Mizzou offense comes alive in first SEC win

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With his team winless in conference play and staring at two difficult road trips next week, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin was asked this week if Saturday’s visit from Florida was a must-win game — a question that rarely delivers the affirmative answer that’s in the reporter’s crosshairs.
“I don’t know about must-win,” Martin said Friday, “but you’re trying to win the game and, first and foremost, protect your home court.”
Norm Stewart Court was under impenetrable penetration Saturday thanks to Missouri’s most impressive showing of the season. The Tigers broke out of their offensive slog with an attack-the-basket approach and sent the Gators back to Florida with 91-75 knockout.
Mizzou (9-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) shot 61.5 percent from the field and made 12 of 19 3-pointers (63.5 percent), rarely looking like the Ambien offense that put its fans to sleep with 59-point snoozers the last two games. Both shooting percentages marked season highs, while the 3-point percentage was MU’s best in Martin’s three seasons as coach and the program’s best since 2013.
Point guard Dru Smith avoided foul trouble and anchored the attack, leading the Tigers with 22 points on just 12 shots. Just as important, Smith helped hold Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard to just eight points in 30 minutes.
Javon Pickett and Mark Smith both scored 14 points. With center Jeremiah Tilmon still out with a foot stress fracture, and the backcourt depth missing freshman Mario McKinney, suspended indefinitely, Mizzou got pivotal baskets early from center Reed Nikko and Kobe Brown and late splashes from Mitchell Smith and Torrence Watson.
Outside of 6-10 graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. (22 points), the Gators were no match inside as Missouri outscored UF in the paint 40-14.
Coming off Tuesday’s late-game meltdown to Tennessee, Mizzou burst out of a cannon after the first media timeout with Xavier Pinson lighting the fuse. The backup point guard poked the ball loose from a crowd of Gators then soared for a vicious dunk past 6-10 Florida forward Omar Payne before giving the Gator a cold, hard stare.
“He has to be aggressive attacking the rim because he’s a good athlete,” Martin said, “and he showcased that.”
It was just the start of an offensive barrage that looked nothing like the lifeless stuck-in-molasses offense that’s tortured Missouri fans for most of the season. When the guards weren’t slicing through the Gator defense, they were reading screens and finding teammates for assists. Pinson attacked again, knocking in a floater off the glass for a three-point play. Then it was Brown’s turn as the freshman resisted the urge to jack 3-pointers and instead barreled through the lane for baskets.
On a Florida turnover or a missed shot — and there were plenty of those — the Tigers looked to push the ball down the court with urgency. Martin talked this week about turning turnovers into transition baskets and the Tigers did just that. Dru Smith put the Tigers ahead 40-23 late in the half with a steal and coast-to-coast layup. Mark Smith followed with a baseline dunk in traffic. Mizzou ended the half outscoring Florida 20-6 in the paint and made its final five 3s to shoot 8 off 11 from deep for the half.
The Gators, meanwhile, might as well have been playing in the snow that covered Columbia’s streets. UF missed its first seven shots from the field and didn’t see its first field goal slip through the net until Blackshear’s jumper nearly four minutes into the game.
Florida shot just 8 of 26 in the opening half and did most of its damage from the foul line, making 15 of 20 free throws.
When Mitchell Smith opened the second half with a corner 3-pointer, Gators coach Mike White called a timeout just 40 seconds into the half. As the half unfolded only two things could spoil the night for Mizzou: fouls and Florida 3-pointers. The Gators were in the bonus just 6:40 into the second half while Pinson picked up his fourth foul before the second media timeout. With McKinney out, the Tigers were short on ball-handlers but survived the foul pile-up.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Pickett and Watson pushed the lead to 75-58 at the eight-minute mark. Watson continued the Tigers’ offensive revolution with a rare drive to the basket and an even more rare layup and free throw for the three-point play. By then the Tigers had secured complete control, en route to securing their first win of 2020.
Missouri freshman guard Mario McKinney has been suspended indefinitely, a team spokesman said before tonight's tip-off against Florida. The backup from Vashon High School in St. Louis has appeared in seven of MU's 14 games, averaging 2.6 points in eight minutes per game. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin is expected to address McKinney's status after tonight's game.
McKinney played in just two minutes in Tuesday's loss to Tennessee. He sat out five straight games during nonconfernce play, including the Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois in his hometown.
With his team stuck on 59 points in both of of its SEC losses, Missouri's Cuonzo Martin might want to search Craigslist for the next Paul O'Liney. If not, the Tigers could use natural offensive enhancements tonight when Florida visits for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Whether it comes in the form of halfcourt sets, transition buckets, 3-pointers, layups, midrange jumpers or free throws, Mizzou (8-6, 0-2 SEC) needs to see the orange sphere slip through the white net. In five of their six losses, the Tigers have failed to score more than 60 points. Martin will always prioritize defense and rebounding, but he’s not too stubborn to acknowledge his team needs to find some answers on the offensive end.
Martin has some solutions in mind. They’re hardly revolutionary but they should be an emphasis tonight: Transition baskets and free throws.
We’ll touch on that and more in these three keys to the game.
TIGERS ON THE RUN?
With their halfcourt offense seemingly bogged down in quicksand, Martin and his players discussed Friday igniting a barely existent transition game. Tennessee turned the ball over 21 times Tuesday, but the Tigers scored only two points in transition. In six games against high-major conference opponents, MU scored only 20 points in transition, with nearly half those points (nine) coming against Oklahoma.
“We just feel like as a team when we're playing good defense and forcing turnovers we need to get some easier baskets for us in transition,” junior guard Mark Smith said. “Sometimes those easy baskets can give us a spark and the energy that we need.”
“Getting out and running,” Martin said. “It’s not so much the point guard always being the ball-handler, but other guys being able to handle it make sound decisions, I think we can get five to 10 more points (per game) in that area.”
Martin’s point is a message to his wings, player like Smith, Javon Pickett, Torrence Watson and Kobe Brown: They can initiate fast-break opportunities by pushing the ball upcourt and looking for open teammates without having to rely on point guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson to handle the ball after a change in possession. Across the SEC, only South Carolina and Texas A&M have a less efficient offense than Missouri right now through two conference games.
And it’s not like Missouri isn’t creating some transition chances: In the small sample size of SEC games, no team is forcing a higher rate of turnovers than Mizzou at 25.9 percent of opponents’ possessions. What’s the point in taking the ball away if you’re in no hurry to do something with it?
FOUL PLAY
Brown and Watson have attempted a combined 104 3-pointers and just 15 free throws. Both are wing players who should have the ability to drive the lane and absorb contact when defenders deny them space on the perimeter for open looks.
Brown especially. As a high school point guard, the 6-7 slasher is used to having the ball in his hands and attacking inside. MU wants to see him drive the ball downhill instead of “settling for the 3-ball,” Martin said.
Mark Smith could afford to follow the same strategy more often, though he’s at least taken 34 free throws. Still, for a player averaging 30 minutes and six 3-pointers a game, when his 3-point shot isn’t falling, there are shorter shots and free throws waiting for him if he attacks inside.
“Shot fake and get to the rim,” Martin said. “Being strong and finishing around the rim, shooting floaters and shooting pull-ups off the glass, those sorts of things. It’s not as if he has great lift where he can dunk on guys in traffic. So it's now the maneuvering and continued skill development of finishing around the rim (against) bigger guys. I think that's the next part (for Smith) and trying to get to the free throw line more.”
GO-TO GATORS
Florida has a several All-SEC candidates but might feature the league’s best big man in graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. and the best young point guard in sophomore Andrew Nembhard.
Blackshear, a 6-10, former All-ACC forward from Virginia Tech, leads the Gators with 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds and he lives at the free throw line. He has four games with 10 free throw attempts and is shooting 17 of 21 from the foul line in two SEC games. He’s also one of the game’s best offensive rebounders. Six times he’s taken at least four boards off the offensive glass. He's also made 12 3-pointers.
“He does a great job when he ducks in and posts up,” Martin said. “Also he does a good job of if he misses a shot around the rim he has good length, good timing to get offensive rebounds to get the put-back that way. He's a skilled big guy 6-10, 240 pounds. He’s skilled on the perimeter. He can do a lot of things. He puts you in tough spots especially when you switch actions with him because he's a skilled and talented guy around that rim.”
Nembhard didn’t do much against Mizzou in last year’s matchup in Gainesville, finishing with only four points with four assists. He’s been outstanding of late, averaging 23 points and seven assists in UF’s first two SEC contests, including a 21-10 game last time out at South Carolina.
“Last game is over, of course,” White said this week, “and he's got to prepare to have a really big one here at Missouri. We're going to need him to do so. … He can't go to Missouri and we can't go to Missouri and say, ‘Hey, you got to go get 25 again and you’ve got to get up this many shots.’ We'll see how we're defended. He’s just got to make good decisions and be aggressive and play with that level of confidence. The ball will find the open guy.”
A point of emphasis for the Tigers will be limiting turnovers and transition chances for the Gators. That’s when Nembhard, a big point guard at 6-5, is at his best, leading the break with a fleet of talented wing players around him.
“You have to make them work in the halfcourt,” Martin said. “Nembhard has always been good in transition, passing the ball and he's really improved his pull up and his 3-three ball now. … If you allow him coming down in transition he’ll pick you apart. Talented player. You’ve go to keep him in front of you. Easier said than done.”