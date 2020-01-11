Mizzou offense comes alive in first SEC win

On a Florida turnover or a missed shot — and there were plenty of those — the Tigers looked to push the ball down the court with urgency. Martin talked this week about turning turnovers into transition baskets and the Tigers did just that. Dru Smith put the Tigers ahead 40-23 late in the half with a steal and coast-to-coast layup. Mark Smith followed with a baseline dunk in traffic. Mizzou ended the half outscoring Florida 20-6 in the paint and made its final five 3s to shoot 8 off 11 from deep for the half.

The Gators, meanwhile, might as well have been playing in the snow that covered Columbia’s streets. UF missed its first seven shots from the field and didn’t see its first field goal slip through the net until Blackshear’s jumper nearly four minutes into the game.

Florida shot just 8 of 26 in the opening half and did most of its damage from the foul line, making 15 of 20 free throws.

When Mitchell Smith opened the second half with a corner 3-pointer, Gators coach Mike White called a timeout just 40 seconds into the half. As the half unfolded only two things could spoil the night for Mizzou: fouls and Florida 3-pointers. The Gators were in the bonus just 6:40 into the second half while Pinson picked up his fourth foul before the second media timeout. With McKinney out, the Tigers were short on ball-handlers but survived the foul pile-up.