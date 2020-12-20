Mizzou offensive lineman Larry Borom will enter NFL draft

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri offensive tackle Larry Borom will enter the 2021 NFL draft instead of returning to Missouri to finish out his eligibility. Borom, the Tigers' right tackle, announced his plans on Twitter. It's uncertain if he'll play in the Music City Bowl against Iowa.
Much Love Mizzou🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/UXRBoRmhGV— LARRY (@lborom_) December 20, 2020
Borom has put together a strong junior season, ranking as one of the top-graded linemen in the Southeastern Conference by Pro Football Focus. He missed several games with a lower leg injury but returned in recent weeks.
