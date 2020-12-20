 Skip to main content
Mizzou offensive lineman Larry Borom will enter NFL draft
Mizzou offensive lineman Larry Borom will enter NFL draft

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Missouri Tigers

Mizzou's offense is sorely missing standout right tackle Larry Borom (79), who is out "a couple more weeks" with a lower-leg injury. Here, Borom blocks against West Virginia in a Sept. 2019 game at Faurot Field. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri offensive tackle Larry Borom will enter the 2021 NFL draft instead of returning to Missouri to finish out his eligibility. Borom, the Tigers' right tackle, announced his plans on Twitter. It's uncertain if he'll play in the Music City Bowl against Iowa. 

Borom has put together a strong junior season, ranking as one of the top-graded linemen in the Southeastern Conference by Pro Football Focus. He missed several games with a lower leg injury but returned in recent weeks. 

