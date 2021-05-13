Mizzou officially adds Scott Linehan as offensive analyst

Mizzou finally has an official title for former St. Louis Rams coach Scott Linehan, who attended MU practices all spring wearing team gear in an unspecified coaching role. Linehan, 57, has indeed joined Eli Drinkwitz’s staff as an offensive analyst, MU announced Thursday.

Linehan, 57, served as the Rams head coach from 2006-08, going 11-25 before he was fired four games into his third season. From 2009-13, he served as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, followed by five years with the Dallas Cowboys, the last four as coordinator. He was LSU’s passing game coordinator last year before an offseason staff shakeup.

"Scott Linehan is an exciting addition to our staff," Drinkwitz said in a news release. "He's a true veteran of the profession with experience at a variety of levels. We all look forward to working with him."

Matt Linehan, Linehan’s son, is also new to Drinkwitz’s staff as the team’s offensive graduate assistant. Scott spent time with the team this spring in an unofficial role, Drinkwitz confirmed after a March practice.