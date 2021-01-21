Mizzou officially hires Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator

"I've had a reputation of building relationships everywhere I've been, from college to the NFL. I pride myself on being a great teacher and communicator and having the ability to get the most out of my players. Players like Josh Norman, who developed from a fifth-round draft pick into a All-Pro selection, is just one example of someone who I was able to help develop. In college, you must develop players, and I believe I can bring that to Mizzou, along with being a great communicator and teacher."

Wilks replaces Ryan Walters, who left Eli Drinkwitz's staff earlier this month for the coordinator position at Illinois.

"Steve is one of the best teachers and communicators that I have ever worked with," Ron Rivera, head coach of the Washington Football Team told the Post-Dispatch via email on Thursday. "He is a tremendous leader of men and a genuinely good man. Missouri got an excellent coach.”

Wilks will have at least one defensive assistant to hire. Defensive line coach Brick Haley will not return to the staff in 2021. The team took Haley off its online roster Thursday.

Wilks spent 12 of his 14 NFL seasons working under Rivera in Chicago, San Diego and Carolina.