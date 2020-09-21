Mizzou opens as historic underdog against Alabama

Linebacker Dylan Moses

The junior All-American missed all of 2019 season with a knee injury but surprised many when he chose to return for another season when he could have entered the 2020 NFL draft or opted out this fall and prepared for the 2021 NFL draft. Luckily for the Tide, they have their middle linebacker back for his NFL audition season. Moses was a tackling machine for Alabama as a sophomore, racking up 86 stops. Moses had the luxury of playing alongside 10 defensive teammates who were drafted in 2019 and 2020 — including 2109 first-round D-tackle Quinnen Williams — but he was among the nation’s most productive tacklers. His Pro Football Focus tackling grade was absolutely elite at 90.3 percent. He led Alabama with 63 solo tackles and ranked second in defensive stops (33). He’s not a primary pass-rusher from his position with just 16 pressures and three sacks in 2018, and he can also get exposed in pass coverage, with 24 opponent receptions for 229 yards on 38 targets. More than anything, he stops the ball when it comes his way as well if not better than anyone in the country at the middle linebacker position. For comparison’s sake, before his injury last year, Cale Garrett’s PFF tackle grade was 81.6. Nick Bolton, Mizzou’s All-American linebacker candidate, graded at 79.0.