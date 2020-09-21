Mizzou opens as historic underdog against Alabama

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Happy Football Week, Missouri fans! There’s a game scheduled for Saturday. The Tigers are going to play a real game with two real teams on Faurot Field playing for real stakes with real fans (some at least) in the stands at Memorial Stadium.
That’s the good news.
Here’s the sobering news: Nick Saban's No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide are coming to town.
Saban’s monolith from Tuscaloosa is up to a 28-point favorite for Saturday's game. (Surprise, surprise, but that’s not the biggest SEC point spread of the week. Texas A&M is favored by 30 over Vanderbilt.)
A quick point spread history lesson: In the past six seasons, Alabama is 29-0 straight-up when favored by 28 points or more. Against the spread in those games, the Tide are 13-16.
Under Saban, now in his 14th season at Alabama, the Tide have been favored by 28 points or more in a true road game just twice, both in the 2018 season. Alabama was a 29.5-point favorite at Tennessee and won 58-21 and a 35-point favorite at Arkansas and won 65-31.
What about Mizzou’s past as a heavy home underdog?
Since 2000, this will be just the fifth time Mizzou is a home underdog by 20 points or more. The last time? Against Alabama in 2012, when the Tide showed up as 21-point favorites and won 42-10. The other three: 2001 vs. Texas (21.5 points), 2001 vs. Nebraska (24 points) and 2000 Kansas State (21.5 points). Mizzou lost all four of those games but covered against Texas and Kansas State.
Here’s a great blast from the past: Saturday’s game marks Mizzou’s biggest home underdog spread since … the infamous Flea Kicker game. When No. 1 Nebraska visited Columbia on Nov. 8, 1997, Tom Osborne’s Cornhuskers were 28.5-point favorites. We know how that game ended, when “one stinkin’ play” gave Nebraska a historic 45-38 win.
Now, as for these Crimson Tide, there are some players you need to know before Saturday …
Linebacker Dylan Moses
The junior All-American missed all of 2019 season with a knee injury but surprised many when he chose to return for another season when he could have entered the 2020 NFL draft or opted out this fall and prepared for the 2021 NFL draft. Luckily for the Tide, they have their middle linebacker back for his NFL audition season. Moses was a tackling machine for Alabama as a sophomore, racking up 86 stops. Moses had the luxury of playing alongside 10 defensive teammates who were drafted in 2019 and 2020 — including 2109 first-round D-tackle Quinnen Williams — but he was among the nation’s most productive tacklers. His Pro Football Focus tackling grade was absolutely elite at 90.3 percent. He led Alabama with 63 solo tackles and ranked second in defensive stops (33). He’s not a primary pass-rusher from his position with just 16 pressures and three sacks in 2018, and he can also get exposed in pass coverage, with 24 opponent receptions for 229 yards on 38 targets. More than anything, he stops the ball when it comes his way as well if not better than anyone in the country at the middle linebacker position. For comparison’s sake, before his injury last year, Cale Garrett’s PFF tackle grade was 81.6. Nick Bolton, Mizzou’s All-American linebacker candidate, graded at 79.0.
Running back Najee Harris
Alabama has produced some of the game’s most prolific and powerful running backs over the years, players now leading their NFL teams as primary running threats. Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake. Harris could be the next star. He’s posted single-game PFF running grades of 70 or higher in 18 of his last 28 games the last two years. His 1,224 rushing yards last year were the most by an Alabama player since Henry’s Heisman Trophy season in 2015. Last fall, Harris eclipsed 100 yards six times and had two of his best outputs in Alabama’s final two games: 146 yards against Auburn and 136 against Michigan in Alabama’s bowl game. Here’s what sets Harris apart: He also caught 27 passes for 304 yards and seven touchdowns — up from just four receptions in 2018. Last year, Harris caught 27 of the 33 passes thrown his way, dropped just one and averaged 11.3 yards per reception. On a team loaded with elite talent at receiver, Harris makes the most of his chances when he touches the ball in the passing game.
Alex Leatherwood, left tackle
Leatherwood, once rated the nation’s top high school tackle recruit, stepped in for departed first-round pick Jonah Williams last year and posted a solid year at left tackle. He didn’t grade out nearly as high as Alabama right tackle Jedrick Willis, also a first-round pick this past draft, especially as a run-blocker, but he’s expected to hold down the left edge again this year and might be the SEC’s best. Leatherwood graded out comparably to Mizzou left tackle Yasir Durant last year — Leatherwood was at 82 as a pass-blocker, compared to 82.9 for Durant — and on 440 pass-block chances, he didn’t allow a single sack, just one hit on the quarterback, four hurries and 10 pressures. Mizzou’s edge rush will be under the spotlight again all season and figures to face perhaps its biggest challenge of the season Saturday against the 6-foot-6, 312-pound future NFL tackle.
DeVonta Smith, wide receiver
The Tide’s next elite receiver might be the most dangerous matchup in the country. For his career, he’s averaged a dazzling 17.9 yards per reception. He eclipsed the great Jerry Jeudy last year as Bama’s No. 1 passing threat. Jeudy had more receptions, 77 to Smith’s 68, but Smith led the club with 1,256 yards and 14 touchdown catches. In the last two years, Smith has 26 catches of 25 yards or more. His first career 100-yard game came in 2018 against … Missouri, when he snagged four balls for 100 yards and a touchdown, a 13-yard score to add to a 57-yard reception in the game. Here’s what might be most impressive: Smith had two drops on 88 targets all season.
Patrick Surtain II, cornerback
The junior should be one of the best cover corners the Tigers face all season. He’s a do-everything corner, who last year gave the Tide two interceptions, three forced fumbles and eight pass break-ups. He’s a big corner at 6-foot-2 and last year posted Alabama’s third-best coverage grade (84.6), behind a couple high draft picks in Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney. Opponents targeted Surtain 49 times for 28 completions and 301 yards. Only three teams threw for more than 50 yards on Surtain. Outside of those games against South Carolina, LSU and Auburn, Surtain was only targeted 34 times for 15 receptions for 171 yards. That’s impressive.
By comparison’s sake, here are the coverage grades for Mizzou’s top two cornerbacks from the last few years:
2019: DeMarkus Acy 61.2, Jarvis Ware 59.2
2018: Acy 72.6, Christian Holmes 64.5
2017: Logan Cheadle 70.2, Adam Sparks 68.7
