Mizzou opens as historic underdog at No. 1 Georgia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri’s game at No. 1 Georgia on Saturday is already historic — at least when it comes to the point spread.
The Tigers opened as 39-point underdogs against the already crowned SEC East Division champions. It’s the largest spread for a Missouri game since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012.
Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. Georgia (8-0, 6-0 SEC) has already clinched the SEC East with two conference games left and figures to be No. 1 when the first College Football Playoff standings are released Tuesday.
Mizzou (4-4, 1-3) needs two more wins to clinch bowl eligibility.
The last time Mizzou was a bigger underdog? Way back in 1995, when Nebraska was a 42-point favorite against Larry Smith’s Tigers in Lincoln. The top-ranked Cornhuskers covered with ease, smashing Mizzou 57-0.
The Tigers have been four-touchdown underdogs just three times since joining the SEC. The opponents are hardly surprising:
2017, at Georgia (+28.5) … Mizzou lost 53-28
2018, at Alabama (+28) … Mizzou lost 39-10
2020, vs. Alabama (+28.5) … Mizzou lost 38-19
Missouri is the only FBS team that hasn’t covered the spread this season. The Tigers were 16-point favorites Saturday at Vanderbilt, where they won 37-28.
In the last five years, there have been only two bigger point spreads involving two SEC teams:
2019, Ole Miss (+38) at Alabama … Alabama won 59-31
2019, Arkansas (+42) at LSU … LSU won 56-20
As for Georgia, the Bulldogs have been favored every game this season, going 8-0 overall and 6-2 against the spread. UGA didn’t cover against South Carolina and Kentucky.
UGA’s average margin of victory this year is 31.3 with blowout wins over UAB (56-7), South Carolina (40-13), Vanderbilt (62-0), Arkansas (37-0) and, most recently, Florida (34-7).
What makes Kirby Smart's team so dominant? Start with the best defense in America. Georgia has allowed 6.6 points per game, lowest in the country. Only one team in college football over the past 12 seasons has allowed fewer than 10 points per game: 2011 Alabama, which gave up 8.2 points per game. Georgia also leads the nation in yards allowed per play (3.8) and ranks No. 2 in total defense (226.6 yards per game), No. 2 in rush defense (75.6) and No. 2 in pass defense (151.0).
