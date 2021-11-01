Mizzou opens as historic underdog at No. 1 Georgia

In the last five years, there have been only two bigger point spreads involving two SEC teams:

2019, Ole Miss (+38) at Alabama … Alabama won 59-31

2019, Arkansas (+42) at LSU … LSU won 56-20

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs have been favored every game this season, going 8-0 overall and 6-2 against the spread. UGA didn’t cover against South Carolina and Kentucky.

UGA’s average margin of victory this year is 31.3 with blowout wins over UAB (56-7), South Carolina (40-13), Vanderbilt (62-0), Arkansas (37-0) and, most recently, Florida (34-7).

What makes Kirby Smart's team so dominant? Start with the best defense in America. Georgia has allowed 6.6 points per game, lowest in the country. Only one team in college football over the past 12 seasons has allowed fewer than 10 points per game: 2011 Alabama, which gave up 8.2 points per game. Georgia also leads the nation in yards allowed per play (3.8) and ranks No. 2 in total defense (226.6 yards per game), No. 2 in rush defense (75.6) and No. 2 in pass defense (151.0).

Mizzou has been a four-TD underdog just three times since joining the SEC: 2017 at Georgia (+28.5) ... lost 53-28 2018 at Bama (+28) ... lost 39-10 2020 vs. Bama (+28.5) ... lost 38-19

