COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s officially game week for the Missouri Tigers. Make that the heavily favored Missouri Tigers.
At the beginning of each game week this season we’ll take a closer look at the point spread for the Tigers’ upcoming game and by week’s end, as always, you can check out my picks for the week on Fridays at STLtoday.com.
Mizzou opened as a 14-point favorite for Saturday’s game at Wyoming. The line has climbed to 18. That is a big number for a road favorite, albeit a Power 5 team against a team from a Group of 5 conference.
In fact, Missouri has not been a bigger favorite in a road game in more than a decade. The last time the Tigers were favored by more points in a true road game — on an opponent’s home field — came in 2008, when Gary Pinkel’s team was a 26-point favorite at Iowa State. The Tigers won that game 52-20.
Since the 2000 season, Missouri has been a double-digit point road favorite 14 times. In those games the Tigers are 12-2 straight up but just 7-6-1 against the spread. Here’s a snapshot of those games:
Barry Odom years
2017: at Arkansas, favored by 10, won 48-45
2017: at Connecticut, favored by 13, won 52-12
Gary Pinkel years
2015: at Arkansas State, favored by 10, won 27-20
2013: at Kentucky, favored by 14.5, won 48-17
2010: at Iowa State, favored by 11.5, won 14-0
2008: at Iowa State, favored by 26, won 52-20
2008: at Nebraska, favored by 10.5, won 52-14
2006: at Iowa State, favored by 13.5, lost 21-16
2006: at New Mexico, favored by 13.5, won 27-17
2004: at Baylor, favored by 20, won 30-10
2004: at Troy, favored by 11, lost 24-14
2003: at Ball State, favored by 15, won 35-7
Larry Smith years
2000: at Baylor, favored by 12, won 47-22
Games like Saturday’s are rare for Southeastern Conference teams in recent history. Rarely do SEC teams hit the road against a Group of 5 team for a game on its home field. Since 2014, SEC teams are 2-5 against the spread as double-digit favorites in nonconference road games, most recently Arkansas’ 34-27 loss at Colorado State last year, when the Razorbacks were favored by 13 points.
Here’s a look at the lines for the other SEC games this week:
Thursday
Texas State vs. Texas A&M (-33.5)
Saturday
Toledo at Kentucky (-11.5)
Ole Miss (+5.5) at Memphis
Mississippi State (-20.5) vs. Louisiana … in New Orleans
Duke vs. Alabama (-35) … in Atlanta
South Carolina (-9.5) vs. North Carolina … in Charlotte
Georgia State at Tennessee (-26)
Portland State at Arkansas (-28.5)
Georgia (-21) at Vanderbilt
Georgia Southern at LSU (-28)
Oregon vs. Auburn (-3.5) … in Arlington, Texas