Mizzou picked 10th in preseason SEC basketball poll
Mizzou picked 10th in preseason SEC basketball poll

Texas A M Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Dru Smith, right, passes the ball around Texas A&M's Jay Jay Chandler, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won the game 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri basketball team finished 10th in the Southeastern Conference last season - and that's right where the Tigers are picked to finish in the media's preseason poll. 

For the first time in 12 years, Tennessee was picked to win the conference, followed by Kentucky in second place, Louisiana State in third and Florida in fourth. The select panel of media members rounded out the rest of the SEC with Alabama (fifth), Arkansas (sixth), Auburn (seventh), South Carolina (eighth), Ole Miss (ninth), Mizzou (10th), Texas A&M (11th), Mississippi State (12th), Georgia (13th) and Vanderbilt (14th).

Missouri senior guard Dru Smith was the Tigers' only player to earn individual honors, named to the league's preseason second  team. Last year, in his first eligible season at Mizzou, Smith led the Tigers in scoring (12.7 points per game), assists (3.9) and steals (2.1) and free throw shooting (89.9 percent.)  He led the SEC with 64 steals, which ranked sixth all-time at MU for a single season.

First-team selections were Florida junior forward Keyontae Johnson, also the choice for player of the year, along with Alabama's John Petty Jr., Kentucky's Brandon Boston Jr., LSU's Trendon Watford and Tennessee's John Fulkerson.

Second-team choices, along with MU's Smith, were Kentucky's Olivier Sarr, LSU's Javonte Smart, South Carolina's AJ Lawson, Tennessee's Yves Pons and Texas A&M's Savion Flagg.

Petty, Boston, Sarr, Watford, Fulkerson and Yves Pons also received votes for player of the year.

As a voter on the SEC panel, here's how I filled out my ballot:

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas 

7. Missouri

8. Auburn

9. Texas A&M

10. Ole Miss

11. South Carolina

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt 

ALL-SEC

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Trendon Watford, LSU

John Petty, Alabama

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Terrance Clark, Kentucky

Player of the year: Johnson, Florida 

