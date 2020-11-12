Mizzou picked 10th in preseason SEC basketball poll

The Missouri basketball team finished 10th in the Southeastern Conference last season - and that's right where the Tigers are picked to finish in the media's preseason poll.

For the first time in 12 years, Tennessee was picked to win the conference, followed by Kentucky in second place, Louisiana State in third and Florida in fourth. The select panel of media members rounded out the rest of the SEC with Alabama (fifth), Arkansas (sixth), Auburn (seventh), South Carolina (eighth), Ole Miss (ninth), Mizzou (10th), Texas A&M (11th), Mississippi State (12th), Georgia (13th) and Vanderbilt (14th).

Missouri senior guard Dru Smith was the Tigers' only player to earn individual honors, named to the league's preseason second team. Last year, in his first eligible season at Mizzou, Smith led the Tigers in scoring (12.7 points per game), assists (3.9) and steals (2.1) and free throw shooting (89.9 percent.) He led the SEC with 64 steals, which ranked sixth all-time at MU for a single season.

First-team selections were Florida junior forward Keyontae Johnson, also the choice for player of the year, along with Alabama's John Petty Jr., Kentucky's Brandon Boston Jr., LSU's Trendon Watford and Tennessee's John Fulkerson.