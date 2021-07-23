 Skip to main content
Mizzou picked fourth in SEC East preseason poll
Mizzou picked fourth in SEC East preseason poll

Drinkwitz, Pittman back for Southeastern Conference encores

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

After finishing in third place in the SEC East Division last season, Missouri was picked fourth in the division in the media’s preseason poll by reporters who attended SEC media days this week in Hoover, Alabama. Georgia was the runaway favorite in the East with 124 of the 134 first-place votes, followed by Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Defending national champion Alabama was the heavy favorite to win the West Division earning 130 first-place votes, followed by Texas A&M, Louisiana State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Only two Missouri players landed on the preseason All-SEC teams: defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat was a second-team choice while center Mike Maietti made the third team.

Here are the complete results:

OFFENSE

First Team

QB –  Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB -  Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB –  Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR -  John Metchie III, Alabama

WR -  Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE -  Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL -  Evan Neal, Alabama

OL -  Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL -  Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL -  Cade Mays, Tennessee

C -  Nick Brahms,  Auburn

Second Team

QB –  JT Daniels, Georgia

RB -  Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB -  Zamir White, Georgia

WR -  Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR -  George Pickens, Georgia

TE -  Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL -  Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL -  Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL -  Ed Ingram, LSU

OL -  Austin Deculus, LSU

C -  Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third Team

QB –  Bo Nix, Auburn

RB -  Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB -  Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR -  Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR -  Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE -  Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL -  Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL -  Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL -  Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL -  Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C -  Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL -  Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL -  Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL -  Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL -  Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB -  Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

LB -  Christian Harris, Alabama

LB -  Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB -  Derek Stingley, LSU

DB -  Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB -  Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB -  Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second Team

DL -  Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL -  LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL -  Ali Gaye, LSU

DL -  Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB -  Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB -  Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB -  Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB -  Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB -  Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB -  Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB -  Elias Ricks, LSU

Third Team

DL  - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL -  Travon Walker, Georgia

DL -  Derick Hall, Auburn

LB -  Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB -  Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB -  Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB -  Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB -  Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB -  Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB -  Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P -  Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS  - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP -  Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second Team

P -  Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS -  Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP -  Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third Team

P -  Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK -  Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS -  Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Here’s how the media predicted the divisions and the overall SEC champion

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

1. Georgia (124) 923

2. Florida (7) 784

3. Kentucky (2) 624

4. Missouri 555

5. Tennessee 362

6. South Carolina (1) 355

7. Vanderbilt 149

WESTERN DIVISION

1. Alabama (130) 932

2. Texas A&M (1) 760

3. LSU (1) 633

4. Ole Miss (1) 529

5. Auburn 440

6. Arkansas (1) 241

7. Mississippi State 217

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama (84) 84

Georgia (45) 45

Ole Miss (1) 1

Texas A&M (1) 1

Florida (1) 1

Kentucky (1) 1

South Carolina (1) 1

