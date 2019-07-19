COLUMBIA, Mo. - Postseason ban or not, expectations are high for Missouri across the SEC, as high as they’ve ever been based on the league’s preseason media poll.
For just the second time since Mizzou joined the SEC in 2012, the Tigers were picked to finish third in the SEC East Division, as voted by media members who attended this week’s SEC media days. The only other year the Tigers were picked that high came in 2015, when what became Gary Pinkel’s final team was picked third but finished sixth at 5-7 overall and 1-7 in league play.
Alabama (West) and Georgia (East) were overwhelming favorites to win their respective divisions. Behind Georgia in the East, Florida was picked second, followed by Mizzou, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
In the SEC West, Alabama was picked ahead of LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Arkansas. Alabama was the heavy favorite to win the SEC championship, earning 203 of the 260 votes. Georgia got 49 votes and LSU had three. Five teams received one vote to win the conference: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Missouri landed five players on the preseason All-SEC teams with only one first-team selection, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Offensive guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and linebacker Cale Garrett were second-team choices, while running back Larry Rountree and cornerback DeMarkus Acy were named to the third team.
Here are the All-SEC teams:
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
Second-Team
QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
RB Lamical Perine, Florida
WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia
OL Damien Lewis, LSU
OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri
OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
Third-Team
QB Joe Burrow, LSU
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama
TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia
OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida
Second-Team
DL Nick Coe, Auburn
DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB David Reese II, Florida
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama
DB Kristian Fulton, LSU
DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DL Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama
LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky
DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama
DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team
P Tommy Townsend, Florida
PK Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
AP Kadarius Toney, Florida
Third Team
P Arryn Siposs, Auburn
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M
AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
Here’s Mizzou’s history in the SEC East preseason poll:
2012: Picked fourth … Finished fifth
2013: Picked sixth … Finished first
2014: Picked fourth … Finished first
2015: Picked third … Finished sixth
2016: Picked sixth … Finished seventh
2017: Picked seventh … Finished third (tied)
2018: Picked fourth … Finished fourth (tied)
2019: Picked third … Finished ???