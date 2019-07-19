Subscribe for 99¢

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Postseason ban or not, expectations are high for Missouri across the SEC, as high as they’ve ever been based on the league’s preseason media poll.

For just the second time since Mizzou joined the SEC in 2012, the Tigers were picked to finish third in the SEC East Division, as voted by media members who attended this week’s SEC media days. The only other year the Tigers were picked that high came in 2015, when what became Gary Pinkel’s final team was picked third but finished sixth at 5-7 overall and 1-7 in league play.

Alabama (West) and Georgia (East) were overwhelming favorites to win their respective divisions. Behind Georgia in the East, Florida was picked second, followed by Mizzou, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

In the SEC West, Alabama was picked ahead of LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Arkansas. Alabama was the heavy favorite to win the SEC championship, earning 203 of the 260 votes. Georgia got 49 votes and LSU had three. Five teams received one vote to win the conference: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee. 

Missouri landed five players on the preseason All-SEC teams with only one first-team selection, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Offensive guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and linebacker Cale Garrett were second-team choices, while running back Larry Rountree and cornerback DeMarkus Acy were named to the third team.

Here are the All-SEC teams: 

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB       Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama          

RB        D'Andre Swift, Georgia            

RB        Najee Harris, Alabama

WR       Jerry Jeudy, Alabama   

WR       Henry Ruggs III, Alabama 

TE         Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri  

OL        Andrew Thomas, Georgia     

OL        Alex Leatherwood, Alabama     

OL        Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn                             

OL        Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama               

C          Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU       

Second-Team

QB        Jake Fromm, Georgia  

RB        Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt      

RB        Lamical Perine, Florida           

WR       Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt                         

WR       Jaylen Waddle, Alabama              

TE         Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt    

OL        Solomon Kindley, Georgia        

OL        Damien Lewis, LSU                           

OL        Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri               

OL         Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C           Darryl Williams, Mississippi State                          

Third-Team

QB        Joe Burrow, LSU 

RB        Larry Rountree, Missouri     

RB        JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn     

WR       Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR       Bryan Edwards, South Carolina              

TE         *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE        *Charlie Woerner, Georgia                              

OL        Deonte Brown, Alabama               

OL        Ben Cleveland, Georgia  

OL        Logan Stenberg, Kentucky      

OL        Matt Womack, Alabama             

C          Drake Jackson, Kentucky                               

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL        Raekwon Davis, Alabama      

DL        Derrick Brown, Auburn                            

DL        Rashard Lawrence, LSU                          

DL        Jabari Zuniga, Florida                             

LB         Dylan Moses, Alabama                       

LB        Anfernee Jennings, Alabama       

LB        Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State                             

DB       Grant Delpit, LSU                              

DB        J.R. Reed, Georgia                    

DB        Trevon Diggs, Alabama                    

DB        C.J. Henderson, Florida                 

 

Second-Team

DL        Nick Coe, Auburn                                                  

DL        Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M                   

DL        Marlon Davidson, Auburn               

DL        Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina           

LB        Cale Garrett, Missouri              

LB         De'Jon Harris, Arkansas           

LB        David Reese II, Florida                   

DB        Patrick Surtain II, Alabama      

DB        Xavier McKinney, Alabama                             

DB        Kristian Fulton, LSU                               

DB        Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State      

Third-Team

DL         LaBryan Ray, Alabama  

DL        McTelvin Agim, Arkansas                

DL        Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State                     

DL        Tyler Clark, Georgia   

LB        Terrell Lewis, Alabama                               

LB         Jacob Phillips, LSU        

LB         Kash Daniel, Kentucky                              

DB       DeMarkus Acy, Missouri             

DB        Shyheim Carter, Alabama                      

DB        Richard LeCounte, Georgia                        

DB       Daniel Thomas, Auburn                              

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P           Braden Mann, Texas A&M  

PK        Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia                                             

RS        Jaylen Waddle, Alabama                                              

AP        Jaylen Waddle, Alabama     

 

Second Team

P           Tommy Townsend, Florida                                        

PK        Anders Carlson, Auburn                                                 

RS        Marquez Callaway, Tennessee                        

AP        Kadarius Toney, Florida                      

 

Third Team

P          Arryn Siposs, Auburn        

PK       Evan McPherson, Florida      

RS       Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M       

AP       Lynn Bowden, Kentucky           

Here’s Mizzou’s history in the SEC East preseason poll:

2012: Picked fourth … Finished fifth

2013: Picked sixth … Finished first

2014: Picked fourth … Finished first

2015: Picked third … Finished sixth

2016: Picked sixth … Finished seventh

2017: Picked seventh … Finished third (tied)

2018: Picked fourth … Finished fourth (tied)

2019: Picked third … Finished ???