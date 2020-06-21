Mizzou picks up grad transfer wide receiver from Angelo State

The Missouri football team has added another experienced wide receiver through the transfer market. Keke Chism, the leading receiver at Division II Angelo State the last two years, announced on Twitter that he's transferring to Mizzou. He's a grad transfer and will be immediately eligible for the 2020 season, a source confirmed.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound wideout announced earlier in the week he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. He'll have one remaining year of eligibility. Chism, whose first name is Torrian, was a standout football and basketball player in Daingerfield, Texas, before signing to play receiver at Angelo State.

He was a first-team selection in the All-Lone Star Conference last year when he caught 60 passes for 878 and six touchdowns, a year after catching 69 passes for 959 and six scores. His 2,221 career receiving yards is sixth all-time at the school.

Chism is the third grad transfer the Tigers have added this offseason and the second at the wide receiver position, following Virginia Tech wideout Damon Hazelton Jr., who joined the team earlier this year and went through spring practices.

