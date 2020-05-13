You are the owner of this article.
Mizzou picks up pledge from Florida cornerback
Mizzou picks up pledge from Florida cornerback

Football is in the air at Mizzou

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with players during warmups at the start of spring practice on March 11. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

The Missouri football team picked up its ninth verbal commitment for the 2021 recruiting class, cornerback Davion Sistrunk from Melbourne, Fla. Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Sistrunk is MU’s second defensive back pledge for the 2021 class, along with Darius Jackson from Red Oak, Texas.

Earlier this spring, Sistrunk announced his top 12 choices, including SEC schools Ole Miss and Mississippi State, plus Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State and Southern California.

Across the Southeastern Conference, only three teams have more commitments than MU's nine: Tennessee (21), Florida (15) and Louisiana State (10).

MIZZOU 2021 COMMITMENTS

Taj Butts, RB, St. Louis (De Smet)

Travion Ford, DE, St. Louis (Lutheran North)

Ryan Hoerstkamp, TE, Washington, Mo. (Washington)

Darius Jackson, CB, Red Oak, TX   

Tyler Macon, QB, East St. Louis, IL (East St. Louis)

Gavin McKay, TE, Memphis, Tenn.

Davion Sistrunk, CB, Melbourne, FL         

Connor Tollison, OL, Jackson, MO (Jackson)

Mekhi Wingo, DT, St. Louis (De Smet)

 

Tags

