Mizzou picks up pledge from in-state O-lineman
Missouri football spring practice

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz leads the team's first spring practice on the team's practice fields in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Photo by Zach Bland / Mizzou Athletics)

Eliah Drinkwitz has picked up a third commitment for the 2021 recruiting class, and it's another in-state lineman. Connor Tollison, a three-star offensive tackle from Jackson, Mo., announced his pledge to Mizzou on Sunday

Tollison is rated the nation's No. 60 offensive tackle for 2021 and the No. 10 prospect in the state of Missouri by 247Sports.com. He's announced scholarship offers from Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others. 

He's the third MU commitment for 2021, along with De Smet defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and Memphis tight end Gavin McKay.

Related to this story

