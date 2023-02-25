Three days before the start of spring football practices, Missouri quarterback Sam Horn got the win out of the bullpen for MU baseball in Saturday's 10-4 victory but had to leave the game when he experienced apparent pain in his right arm.

Facing Florida International in the third-game of a four-game series in Miami, Horn faced six batters across the fifth and six innings and struck out three while allowing a hit and a walk in 25 pitches. He came out of the game with two outs in the sixth inning after he appeared to feel pain in his arm, according to KTGR 1580 AM's radio broadcast.

"Obviously he felt something. We've got to get him checked out," Tigers coach Steve Bieser said on the postgame radio broadcast. "Right now I don't really want to say anything. We don't really know. You saw the look on his face that we had to be precautious and get him out right away at that moment."

Horn is expected to compete for Mizzou's starting quarterback job this spring with Miami transfer Jake Garcia and, eventually, returning starter Brady Cook, who's recovering from shoulder surgery. Horn, a former four-star football prospect, appeared in one game last fall, playing one series against New Mexico State. The Tigers hold their first spring practice on Tuesday. The annual Black and Gold spring scrimmage is March 18.

Saturday was Horn's second appearance on the mound this season for Bieser's team. He threw three scoreless innings with three strikeouts in Sunday's win over Texas Christian University.

In Mizzou's 10-4 win, five different hitters tallied two hits in the 14-hit barrage, including solo home runs by Trevor Austin and Hank Zeisler. The victory was No. 300 for Tigers coach Steve Bieser, now in his seventh year at Mizzou after coaching at Southeast Missouri State. The Tigers (10-4) play the season finale on Sunday.