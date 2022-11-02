Mizzou planning contract extension for defensive coordinator Blake Baker

COLUMBIA, Mo. - First-year Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker has rebuilt one of the nation's worst defenses into one of the best and Missouri wants to make sure he remains in place next season and beyond. Mizzou plans to reward Baker with a contract extension, perhaps within 24 hours, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday during his Tiger Talk radio show.

In response to a comment about Mizzou's defensive improvement by host Mike Kelly, Drinkwitz said, "Sounds like we need to get Blake an extension. I got some good news. That might be coming."

Baker joined the staff this past offseason as Mizzou's safeties coach and was quickly promoted to coordinator when Steve Wilks left the staff to join the Carolina Panthers. Under Baker’s current two-year contract, his salary increases from $600,000 this year to $700,000 effective March 1, 2023. Mizzou should have money for a sizable raise considering Wilks was set to make $1.2 million this year had he stayed on staff.

Baker's raise is expected to push him past $1 million per year, a source confirmed. Baker is expected to sign the contract Thursday.

"We're really excited about not only Blake but the rest of our defensive staff and I think Blake could be the first to tell you our entire defensive staff works really well together," Drinkwitz said on Wednesday's show. "But obviously he's the tip of the spear and and has done a really good job utilizing our scheme and playing well together and making some great calls at the right times. Coach has done above and beyond what we could have expected and so we do anticipate getting some news in the next 24 hours that Coach Baker is going to be our defensive coordinator for a long time here. And I appreciate our administration and our athletic department and our Board (of Curators) for really stepping up to the plate and hopefully there'll be something here in the next 24 hours finalized."

Under Baker's watch, the Tigers have become one of the SEC's top defenses in most major categories. Heading into Saturday's game against Kentucky, the Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) rank third in the SEC in total defense (310.6 yards allowed per game) and No. 19 in the country.