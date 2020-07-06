Mizzou pledge Tyler Macon earns elite reviews at prestigious QB camp

Heading into the Elite 11 camp, Macon ranked No. 15 nationally among 2021 dual-threat QBs by Rivals.com and No. 25 by 247Sports.com.

If anything, Macon’s performance in Nashville underscores his importance to Mizzou’s class as the lone QB committed to the Tigers. Should he stick with his commitment and sign with Mizzou in December — Macon has already said he’ll enroll early so he can take part in 2021 spring practices — he’ll be the fifth Elite 11 alumnus to play for Mizzou, following Chase Patton (Class of 2003), Chase Daniel (2004), Blaine Gabbert (MVP in 2007) and Drew Lock (2014).

MIZZOU PARTY OF FOUR TO ORLANDO

If and when the NBA season restarts in Orlando, Fla., later this month, four former Mizzou players will be on rosters inside the bubble — and all in the Western Conference: Houston’s DeMarre Carroll, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. and Memphis’ Jontay Porter.

Jontay Porter, undrafted last year after suffering multiple ACL tears, signed with the Grizzles in March, shortly before the NBA suspended the season. He told the Columbia Missourian he plans to be in Orlando with the Grizzlies after taking part in team practices last week in Memphis.