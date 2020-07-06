Mizzou pledge Tyler Macon earns elite reviews at prestigious QB camp

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Your intrepid reporter is back from quarantine vacation. Let’s get to what we missed over the last week:
East St. Louis quarterback and 2021 Mizzou commitment Tyler Macon had himself an impressive week at the Elite 11 camp in Nashville, where he finished among the top 11 quarterbacks from the field of 20 at the country’s most prestigious QB event. Macon entered the camp widely ranked a three-star prospect by the major recruiting services but figures to get a bump the next time those ratings are recalculated.
“Macon is a beast,” Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer told 247Sports.com during the week. “So strong and powerful, really coachable. I’d put him and (Tennessee commit Kaidon) Salter in the same category. Their correction rep was really impressive. We ask them to do things they’ve never done, we expect them to fail, it’s the next rep that matters and Macon and Salter stood out.
“He reminds me of Steve McNair.”
Yes, that Steve McNair, the former Heisman Trophy finalist, first-round NFL draft pick, NFL MVP and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.
McNair is a compelling comparison. McNair was 6 foot 2 and 230 pounds during his playing days, built powerfully like a linebacker with a rocket launcher for an arm. Macon, listed last year at 6-foot, 180 pounds, is a couple years worth of protein shakes away from matching McNair’s bulk, but he’s got an impressive arm for being labeled a dual-threat QB. Macon, last year’s Post-Dispatch All-Metro offensive player of the year as a junior, was a pass-first playmaker, finishing with 4,241 yards through the air and 39 touchdown passes. He added 827 rushing yards and 17 TDs on the ground.
Heading into the Elite 11 camp, Macon ranked No. 15 nationally among 2021 dual-threat QBs by Rivals.com and No. 25 by 247Sports.com.
If anything, Macon’s performance in Nashville underscores his importance to Mizzou’s class as the lone QB committed to the Tigers. Should he stick with his commitment and sign with Mizzou in December — Macon has already said he’ll enroll early so he can take part in 2021 spring practices — he’ll be the fifth Elite 11 alumnus to play for Mizzou, following Chase Patton (Class of 2003), Chase Daniel (2004), Blaine Gabbert (MVP in 2007) and Drew Lock (2014).
MIZZOU PARTY OF FOUR TO ORLANDO
If and when the NBA season restarts in Orlando, Fla., later this month, four former Mizzou players will be on rosters inside the bubble — and all in the Western Conference: Houston’s DeMarre Carroll, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. and Memphis’ Jontay Porter.
Jontay Porter, undrafted last year after suffering multiple ACL tears, signed with the Grizzles in March, shortly before the NBA suspended the season. He told the Columbia Missourian he plans to be in Orlando with the Grizzlies after taking part in team practices last week in Memphis.
“I ended up coming out (to Memphis), working out, got dinner with the head executives and just loved every part of it,” he told the Missourian’s Max Baker. “The deal was great. I was like, ‘Let’s just do it.’ I mean, by the grace of God, I signed three days before the season got shut down. So if I hadn’t signed with them, I probably would just be chilling at home right now with nothing to do like everyone else.”
“I feel good, but it’s a lot different going against nobody in practice and full-on scrimmage,” Porter added. “It will really be up to me and how I feel in the scrimmages and how I look. I’ll either play or be out there bonding with the guys. Either way, it’s a win for me. At least I get the exposure to playing and potentially get to play.”
Assuming the season unfolds as planned, the older Porter brother will get his first taste of the NBA playoffs as Denver takes the West’s third-best record into the resumption of the season. Michael Porter’s playing time has been sporadic in what’s been his rookie season, but before the break in March was averaging 7.5 points per game. He became a fixture in the Denver rotation in January, playing more than 22 minutes and scoring in double figures in nine of 10 games, but then missed six straight games with a sprained ankle. He played in nine of Denver’s 10 games before the shutdown. He’s split his time between Columbia and Denver during the long layoff.
“It was a pretty bad sprain, worse than I thought,” he told reporters earlier this spring. “It’s been good to just be able to get my body back right and everything. I was playing through a lot of pain.”
Carroll, acquired by the Rockets after he was released by the Spurs, was just starting to find a role in Houston before the pandemic shutdown, averaging 16 minutes over his last three games.
Clarkson, traded from Cleveland in December, figures to have the greatest impact of the four former Tigers. He’s averaged 15.6 points per game for the Jazz, and shooting better than ever (48.2 percent) during his seven-year career.
HALL OF FAME CLASS REVEALED
Mizzou has announced its 30th enshrinement class for its Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. In September, these five will be the next to receive the athletics department’s highest honor:
• Chidi Imoh, a seven-time All-American sprinter from Lagos, Nigeria, from 1983-86. Imoh competed in three different Olympic Games and won a silver medal in 1992 in Barcelona as part of Nigeria’s 400-meter relay team. Men’s Track & Field (1983-86).
• Kearsten Peoples, 10-time All-American thrower from Ottawa, Kan., from 2012-15. Peoples captured five conference championships and holds MU records in the indoor and outdoor shot put, indoor weight throw and outdoor hammer throw.
• Mike Rogers, record-setting slugger from St. Louis from 1984-87. Rogers’ career batting average of .385 is second-best in team history and he ranks in MU’s top 10 for career OBP, total bases, extra-base hits, RBIs, walks and runs.
• Nancy Rutter, a founding member of the women’s basketball program. The Hannibal native played for the Tigers from 1975-78 and stands as one of the program’s most prolific scorers and free-throw shooters.
• Don Smith, All-American shot put specialist from Liberty from 1959-62. Smith was the national runner-up in his signature event in the 1961 NCAA Championships.
