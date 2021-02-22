Mizzou poised to avenge humbling loss to Ole Miss

It’s a rematch the Tigers are eager to play, with a chance to expunge their worst effort of the season, a 21-point loss to the Rebels two weeks ago, the start of the three-game skid.

The Tigers were a mess that night in Oxford, Mississippi. Pinson had more turnovers (four) than field goals (three). Mark Smith attempted — and missed — just one 3-pointer. Tilmon played listlessly in the paint, finishing with six points and six rebounds. The Tigers allowed the worst 3-point shooting team among the six major conferences to shoot 40% from behind the arc. After the game, Martin criticized his team’s effort, something he’s rarely done in four years at Mizzou.

Ole Miss’ signature 1-3-1 trapping zone defense only caused minimal problems for the Tigers, but Martin’s team played passively on the offensive end.

“I think we’re just going to focus on being more aggressive,” Buggs said. “Last time we were getting good looks. We just weren’t making the shots. We’re just not going to let that get us stagnant. We have too many good players on the floor to let someone’s defense dictate how we play on the offensive end. We want to just focus on our end and be sharp and sound and execute.”