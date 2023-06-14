COLUMBIA, Mo. — Despite operating at a budget surplus for the first time in six years while generating record-setting revenues, Mizzou’s athletics finances continue to lag behind in the Southeastern Conference, especially when it comes to ticket sales.

Among the 13 public institutions in the SEC, Mizzou ranked 11th in athletics revenue during the 2022 fiscal year and 12th in spending, according to the latest figures published by USA Today. The newspaper’s annual survey collects financial figures from Division I schools, though private institutions are not required to submit their data. Private schools, such as the SEC’s Vanderbilt, along with Notre Dame and Southern California, are not included in the rankings.

As the Post-Dispatch first reported in January, Mizzou recorded record revenues during the past fiscal year: $141,157,028, an increase in nearly $31 million from the previous year. Across the SEC, Mizzou’s total revenue ranked ahead of Mississippi and Mississippi State and No. 28 overall among Division I schools.

As dollars continue to pour into the athletics department coffers, the sobering reality of life in the SEC reveals itself once again with staggering revenue figures at the conference's richest schools. Mizzou continues to hold strong in the top 15% of Division I athletics departments when it comes to revenues and expenses but lags more than $36 million behind the programs that rank in the nation’s top 10 in revenue. SEC schools make up half the top 10 revenue-generating programs, led by Alabama at $214.4 million. Ohio State came in at No. 1 overall with more than $251.6 million in revenues.

Thanks largely to the SEC's media rights contract, Mizzou generated more revenue than all but two schools in the Big 12. Though those two programs, Texas and Oklahoma, are set to join the SEC next year. They ranked Nos. 2 and 10, respectively, in athletics revenue this past year.

MU's revenue figure was more than all but two schools in the Pac-12 (Oregon, Washington) and more than all but five schools in the ACC (Virginia, Florida State, Clemson and Louisville). Nine of the 14 Big Ten schools hauled in more revenue than Mizzou, including Illinois at No. 24 with more than $145.7 million in revenue.

“We’re making investments for competitive success,” Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois told the Post-Dispatch earlier this year. “Quite frankly, we need to be aggressive in raising revenue. We’re going to be great stewards of our resources, but we need to provide excellence around our programs — and part of that is investing. So we’ve got to keep growing our revenue.”

Mizzou also spent more than ever before on athletics: $125,621,128. That’s nearly double what the athletics department spent in 2011, its final year in the Big 12. Among SEC public schools, Mizzou spent more than only Mississippi State and ranked No. 32 nationally in expenses.

USA Today’s survey breaks down revenues in three major categories: ticket sales, donor contributions and media rights/licensing. Among the 13 SEC public schools, Mizzou came in last in ticket sales, making $13,929,479 — the school’s lowest ticket sales figure since joining the SEC. With venues back open at full capacity for the 2021-22 school year — that included the 2021 football season, Eli Drinkwitz’s second year at MU, and the 2021-22 men’s basketball season, which was Cuonzo Martin’s final season before he was fired — MU nearly quadrupled its ticket revenue from the previous year but still lagged behind its SEC peers. The top SEC schools in ticket sales more than tripled Mizzou’s revenue, led by Texas A&M at more than $50.6 million.

MU saw attendance increases in football and men’s basketball this past year, which should be reflected in next year’s fiscal numbers. But the SEC gap is still dramatic. Arkansas, No. 2 in the SEC in ticket sales, eclipsed Mizzou's ticket revenues by more than $34 million. Some schools, however, include their premium seat payments into the ticket sales category when they report their financial data to the NCAA Membership Financial Reporting System, which could explain their dramatically higher ticket revenue figures.

Mizzou also ranked last among the 13 SEC public schools in rights and licensing revenue at $62,960,968 — though that’s the most Mizzou has made in that category since joining the SEC. The SEC’s top earner in that category was Alabama at $83.9 million.

In Reed-Francois’ first full year as Mizzou athletics director, the department made headway when it comes to donor contributions at $29,555,704 — the school’s highest single-year total during the SEC era. Mizzou ranked 10th in the SEC in contributions, earning more than Kentucky, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

Mizzou’s revenue total also included $13,157,427 in university funds — by far the highest figure in the SEC for that category. Only 10 other programs from the five power conferences received more campus dollars in 2022.

The university hadn’t given Mizzou athletics more than $2.8 million in a given fiscal year since the early 2000s. Why so much now? As the Post-Dispatch previously reported, part of MU’s record-setting revenue included money from the university to cover contract buyouts for Martin and former athletics director Jim Sterk along with Reed-Francois’ buyout when she left UNLV for Mizzou in 2021. MU owed Martin $6 million and agreed to pay Sterk $1.5 million. MU paid Reed-Francois’ $500,000 buyout.

As for MU's major spending areas, the department ranked 12th in salaries for coaches and staff, 10th in scholarships and third in facility expenses and overhead.

SEC athletics revenue by school School FY 2022 revenue D-1 rank Alabama, $214,365,357 3 Georgia $203,048,566 5 LSU $199,309,382 6 Texas A&M $193,139,619 7 Florida $190,417,139 8 Auburn $174,568,442 11 Kentucky $159,079,024 16 Tennessee $154,566,935 18 Arkansas $152,513,755 20 South Carolina $142,210,807 27 Mizzou $141,157,028 28 Mississippi $133,557,937 30 Mississippi State $110,653,367 40

SEC athletics expenses by school School FY 2022 expenses D-1 rank Alabama $195,881,911 3 LSU $192,770,399 5 Texas A&M $177,671,900 6 Florida $174,365,070 8 Georgia $169,026,503 10 Tennessee $157,108,637 11 Kentucky $153,621,183 13 Auburn $151,590,763 14 South Carolina $144,815,377 20 Arkansas, $144,319,041 21 Mississippi $138,796,990 25 Mizzou $125,621,128 32 Mississippi State $105,841,622 42