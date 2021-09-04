 Skip to main content
Mizzou Pregame: No McElwain for Central Michigan
Mizzou readies for season at open practice

University of Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz greets players before an open practice on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mizzou's Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's a soggy scene at Memorial Stadium as rain has fallen on Columbia all morning leading up to today's 3 p.m. season opener against Central Michigan. The latest forecast calls for the rain to let up around kickoff with temperatures in the 70s. 

• Central Michigan will definitely be without head coach Jim McElwaine, who did not travel with the team from Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, after undergoing an appendectomy on Wednesday. Linebackers coach and assistant head coach Tim Skipper is expected to fill in for McElwain, while offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kevin Barbay will manage the offense. Late in the week CMU was still hopeful that McElwain could make the trip.

• The point spread has stayed steady with Mizzou as a 14-point favorite. 

• Mizzou wide receiver Mookie Cooper is going through pregame drills in uniform. He was listed as questionable as late as Thursday with the lower leg injury he suffered early in preseason camp. Should he play today it will mark his college debut and his first game action since the 2018 high school season at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis. 

• Mizzou is honoring the 13 U.S. soldiers recently killed in Afghanistan with a decal on today's helmets with special recognition for fallen Marines Jared M. Schmitz of Wentzville, Mo. & Daegan William-Tyeler Page, whose father is an MU alum.

 
