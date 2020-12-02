Mizzou Pregame Primer: Tigers go Duck hunting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Ten years ago today, Mike Anderson’s Missouri basketball team and his deep collection of fantastic guards — Denmon, Pressey, English, Dixon — played the Oregon Ducks on their home pond in Eugene and nearly gagged away a 20-point lead before hanging on in the final seconds.
A decade to the day later, Mizzou and Oregon face off again tonight in, of all places, Omaha, Nebraska, in the building where that same Mizzou core suffered one of the worst losses in team history a year later in the NCAA Tournament — a loss so bad we’ll spare you the details.
Before we get tonight’s matchup, here’s a much better memory to relive. Tom Timmermann, the Post-Dispatch’s Mr. Versatility, was in Eugene that night and wrote a dandy of a game story. Here’s a snippet:
EUGENE, Ore. • Mizzou's basketball team has, in the course of two weeks, traveled 7,300 miles. The Tigers have gone from the creature comforts of Mizzou Arena to a converted hotel ballroom on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to the splendors of Kansas City's Sprint Center and on Thursday, to one of the last great old-fashioned gyms in college basketball.
The Oregon Ducks are a month away from leaving McArthur Court, which for now is the second-oldest college gym still in use. The venerable building, which opened in 1927, has three tiers, with fans in the top deck looking almost straight down on the court. And Thursday, Mizzou learned the hazards of playing in a place like that.
What looked like it would be a romp for the Tigers, who led by as many as 22 in the first half, turned into a slugfest as Oregon's fans, who early in the game couldn't have been blamed for thinking about Saturday's big Civil War football game against Oregon State, set the place they call The Pit rocking. Oregon, riding a wave of momentum, closed Mizzou's lead to five points midway through the second half, trailed by two with 12 seconds to play and had a chance to tie at the buzzer but the Tigers, running on fumes, made enough free throws and came away with an 83-80 win.
Tonight’s game is a bit of a guessing game for the Tigers. Oregon returns just one starter, junior guard Chris Duarte. Dana Altman has added enough firepower through recruiting and the transfer market that Oregon is still projected to win the Pac-12 after losing conference player of the year Payton Pritchard, a first-round draft pick by the Boston Celtics two weeks ago.
As for tonight’s game, let’s focus on three keys to the game …
DUCKS FROM DEEP
This game is a bit of a guessing game for the Tigers. Oregon returns just one starter, junior guard Chris Duarte. Oregon coach Dana Altman has added enough firepower through recruiting and the transfer market that Oregon is still projected to win the Pac-12 after losing conference player of the year Payton Pritchard, a first-round draft pick by the Boston Celtics two weeks ago.
Martin's guards and wings better guard the 3-point arc: Last year’s Oregon team ranked second nationally in 3-point shooting (39 percent) and the Ducks return two sharpshooters from that team in Duarte (41.5 percent) and Will Richardson (46.9). Newcomers include two transfers Mizzou looked into before they joined the Ducks — and both will hoist their share of 3s: Amauri Hardy, a 6-2 point guard from UNLV (33.3 percent last year), and Eric Williams Jr., a 6-6 wing from Duquesne (37.1 percent in 2018-19). Another perimeter threat the Tigers know well: freshman guard Jalen Terry, a four-star prospect from Detroit whom Mizzou recruited heavily. It's a pivotal defensive task for Mizzou guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson.
WHOSE PACE WINS?
Martin wants to play at a faster pace this year and believes he has the personnel and depth to make that possible. But to create those opportunities you better force turnovers or missed shots. Controlling the tempo against Oregon is easier said than done. Altman’s teams are historically slow-paced though still incredibly efficient on the offensive end. Five of his last seven Oregon teams ranked among the nation’s top 25 for adjusted offensive efficiency, but the Ducks are rarely in a hurry. Here’s where the last four Oregon teams ranked in adjusted tempo: No. 319, 328, 215 and 234. If Altman's pace wins out and possessions are limited for the Tigers, Cuonzo Martin's team can't afford another 17 turnovers.
WHO CAN ADJUST FIRST?
This figures to become a game of crucial in-game fixes. With so much turnover in Altman’s rotation, Mizzou hasn’t seen this core of Oregon players on film. The Tigers didn’t have a lot of time to study the scouting report. They’ll have to adjust on the fly if things unfold off script, which pretty much goes for everything in 2020.
But Martin certainly knows what to expect from Altman. They coached against each other five times in the Missouri Valley Conference when Martin was at Missouri State and Altman coached at Creighton and another six times in the Pac-12 when Martin coached at Cal. Altman holds an 8-3 edge in those meetings (5-1 in the Pac-12, 3-2 in the Valley). The average margin of victory in Altman’s wins was 10 points; the average margin of victory in Martin’s wins was nine points.
“Once the game is played you want to play with confidence. You want to play with pace and freedom,” Martin said. “But you have to always be prepared as a coach for what’s next. On the flip side of that you don’t want to consume your guys with so much stuff that they’re bogged down and they're not playing basketball and they become robots. But for us as coaches we …watch film and we want to have every piece of information on that team. Two minutes left of the game they might do this. We’ll go back sometimes three years ago (and see that) he ran this play late in the game, just so we’re prepared for that. We have to have the ability to let our guys know this might happen.
“But you know this time of year everybody has something new, something different. You’re not going to get everything because it's a team you haven't seen before. … After the first five or 10 minutes you got a real feel for what they're about.”
Point spread: Oregon by 4
KenPom projection: Oregon 71, Missouri 67
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.