Mizzou Pregame Primer: Tigers go Duck hunting

EUGENE, Ore. • Mizzou's basketball team has, in the course of two weeks, traveled 7,300 miles. The Tigers have gone from the creature comforts of Mizzou Arena to a converted hotel ballroom on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to the splendors of Kansas City's Sprint Center and on Thursday, to one of the last great old-fashioned gyms in college basketball.

The Oregon Ducks are a month away from leaving McArthur Court, which for now is the second-oldest college gym still in use. The venerable building, which opened in 1927, has three tiers, with fans in the top deck looking almost straight down on the court. And Thursday, Mizzou learned the hazards of playing in a place like that.

What looked like it would be a romp for the Tigers, who led by as many as 22 in the first half, turned into a slugfest as Oregon's fans, who early in the game couldn't have been blamed for thinking about Saturday's big Civil War football game against Oregon State, set the place they call The Pit rocking. Oregon, riding a wave of momentum, closed Mizzou's lead to five points midway through the second half, trailed by two with 12 seconds to play and had a chance to tie at the buzzer but the Tigers, running on fumes, made enough free throws and came away with an 83-80 win.

Tonight’s game is a bit of a guessing game for the Tigers. Oregon returns just one starter, junior guard Chris Duarte. Dana Altman has added enough firepower through recruiting and the transfer market that Oregon is still projected to win the Pac-12 after losing conference player of the year Payton Pritchard, a first-round draft pick by the Boston Celtics two weeks ago.