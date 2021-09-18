Mizzou Pregame: Tigers down two starters vs. SEMO

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's a sun-drenched day at Memorial Stadium, where Mizzou (1-1) hosts Southeast Missouri (0-2) at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+.

A couple injury notes for the Tigers: Right guard Case Cook will snap his streak of 22 consecutive starts and will miss today's game with an undisclosed injury. MU could go with Connor Wood, Luke Griffin or EJ Ndomo-Ogar to replace the senior captain along the line.

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. will miss his first career game, also out with an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for good late in last week's loss at Kentucky. The sophomore started every game last year and both games this season. Rakestraw's injury could give Akayleb Evans his first start for the Tigers.

