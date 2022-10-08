Mizzou pregame update: Dominic Lovett could return for Tigers at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Back here for the first time since the 2020 halftime brawl, the Missouri Tigers will try to pick up their third win at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, following victories in 2014 and 2018.

The Tigers, trying to avoid a second straight 0-3 start in Southeastern Conference play, are 10.5-point underdogs as Saturday's 11 a.m. CT kickoff looms. Mizzou holds a 6-5 lead over Florida in the all-time series, though it's all even 5-5 since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012.

Wideout Dominic Lovett, the SEC's leading receiver, was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but he made the trip to Florida and went through pregame warm-ups with his teammates. Lovett sat out the second half of last week's loss to Georgia after going down with an injury late in the first quarter. He leads the SEC with 27 catches for 460 yards.

Slot receiver Barrett Banister is here but not dressed to play. He was listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. Starting linebacker Chad Bailey, also questionable, is dressed and appears ready to play after missing last week's game. Starting cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, also questionable, was not spotted before the game.

Two hours before kickoff, Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper was greeted by several Florida staffers and former teammates down on the field. Hopper played for the Gators from 2019-21 and transferred to Mizzou in January, joining his cousin Tyrone Hopper, a defensive end who transferred to MU from North Carolina. Ty'Ron Hopper comes into Saturday's game leading the Tigers with 29 tackles and ranked second in the SEC with eight tackles for loss. Ty'Ron Hopper's performance Saturday against his former team figures to go a long way toward the Tigers' chances to upset the Gators.