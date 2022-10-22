 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou pregame update: Freshman QB Sam Horn expected to make debut

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri freshman quarterback Sam Horn is expected to make his college debut Saturday against Vanderbilt with two to three possessions, a source told the Post-Dispatch before kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Brady Cook is expected to start, as he has for every game this season.

The Tigers and Commodores kick off at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. 

Players listed as probable were dressed and went through pregame drills: receivers Dominic Lovett and Luther Burden III and tailback Elijah Young, along with cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and linebacker Chad Bailey, who both missed the last game against Florida. 

NFL scouts from the Chiefs, Jaguars, Giants and Buccaneers are here for the game.

