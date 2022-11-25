Mizzou pregame update: Wideout Barrett Banister dressed for Arkansas game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri slot receiver and team captain Barrett Banister is dressed out for Friday’s game against his hometown Arkansas Razorbacks but didn’t take part in pregame drills. Banister sustained an injury last week against New Mexico State. Banister, MU’s second-leading receiver with 37 catches for 408 yards, did not practice Monday or Tuesday.

Starting safety Joseph Charleston is not dressed for Friday’s game. He came out of the first half last week with an injury. Jalani Williams could see more action in his place.

Three more starters who left last week’s game are both in uniform and went through pregame drills: linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, defensive end Isaiah McGuire and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool is out with multiple injuries, while nickelback Myles Slusher did not make the trip to Columbia.

* New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey are both scheduled to be in the press box, as well as Arizona Cardinals national scout John Mancini.

* Liberty Bowl associate executive director Harold Graeter is scheduled to attend Friday’s game. It’s one of several SEC-affiliated bowl games that could take either Arkansas or Missouri – as long as the Tigers are bowl eligible.