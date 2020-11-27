Mizzou pulls out of basketball games in Connecticut

The Missouri men's basketball team won't play in Connecticut next week after all.
The Tigers (1-0) have canceled plans to play at the Mohegan Sun, where they were initially scheduled to play Boston College and No. 20 Oregon next Wednesday and Thursday, a team source confirmed. There were too many uncertainties with the games, including potential opponents, and MU didn't cancel for COVID-19 reasons, the source said. Oregon pulled out of the event last week, leaving MU unsure of its second opponent.
As of Wednesday, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said MU had as many as six possible opponents for the games in Connecticut. As of Friday, the Tigers were looking for opponents for next week. MU's next scheduled game is Dec. 6, next Sunday, at Wichita State.
