Mizzou QB Bazelak announces decision to enter transfer portal

Connor Bazelak, who started for most of two seasons for the Missouri football team, announced on Twitter early Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal to finish his college career at another university.

A redshirt sophomore from Dayton, Ohio, Bazelak was the SEC co-freshman of the year last season, when he passed for 2,366 yards. He had even more yards this season in 11 games, throwing for 2,574 yards, but he had 11 interceptions against 16 touchdowns and struggled with nagging injuries.

His announcement came the morning after redshirt freshman Brady Cook (Chaminade) had a promising outing in the Tigers' 24-22 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. While showing quickness in being able to avoid the rush while scampering for 53 yards on nine carries -- including a 30-yard touchdown run -- Cook completed 27 of 34 passes for 238 yards, with a 14-yard scoring pass to Keke Chism with 1:11 remaining that gave Mizzou a temporary lead.

Cook figures to compete for starting time with Sam Horn, a four-star signee from Georgia, should Horn choose to honor his commitment rather than signing a professional baseball contract.

Bazelak's statement on Twitter, posted at 10:30 a.m., read: