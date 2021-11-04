Mizzou QB Bazelak listed as questionable for Georgia game

What does that mean for Saturday if Bazelak can't play? Drinkwitz might have tipped his hand earlier this week when he said Macon’s “knowledge of the playbook” and “repetition of schemes” aren’t at the level he’d like. Drinkwitz also sounded open to playing both quarterbacks against Georgia’s defense, widely considered the best in the nation.

“We’re going to play the best person who give us the best chance to win the game,” Drinkwitz said. “So if we felt like multiple quarterbacks gave us a better chance to win the game then we would do that. Up to this point that hasn’t been the case.”

Through eight games this season, Bazelak hasn’t built on last year’s success like most expected. Bazelak, last year's co-freshman of the year in the SEC, has completed 68.1% of his passes, up slightly from last year, with 13 touchdown passes, eight interceptions and a passer rating of 136.5, up from seven TDs and six interceptions last year and a 2020 passer rating of 132.1. He’s fourth in the SEC in passing yards with 2,138. In four games against SEC competition this year, Bazelak has thrown five touchdowns and six interceptions, tied for the league lead in SEC play.

Georgia began the week preparing for both backup options.

"I think there's a lot more difference in the Tyler Macon kid, the kid that played a little more, you know an athlete, got a really strong arm, but a good athlete," said UGA coach Kirby Smart told reporters this week, who compared Macon to Florida freshman QB Anthony Richardson. "They can do some different things. He's got some really tough run games when he plays with a guy like that because he's got some tough plays to defend. And they've also got Brady Cook who played a little bit against us last year and has played some this year who's more like Bazelak. So, we're up in the air as far as we don't know whether we're preparing for Tyler Macon, whether we're preparing for Cook or whether Bazelak will be able to play soon. So, we don't really know. It's probably tougher prep than last week because they were more similar last week as quarterbacks. There's a distinct difference when the Macon kid is in."

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.