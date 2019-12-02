COLUMBIA, Mo. - The hits keep coming at Mizzou. Freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on the play that knocked him out of Friday's 24-20 win at Arkansas, team spokesman Chad Moller confirmed Monday.
Bazelak, who made his first career start in Little Rock, Ark., will undergo surgery next week. It's unclear what his status will be for the start of spring practices under the team's next coaching staff.
The freshman from Dayton, Ohio, was making his third appearance of the season and put together a few promising drives, completing 7 of 9 passes for 80 yards. He was attempting to scramble for a first down on third-and-long early in the second quarter when he landed awkwardly along the sideline and suffered the knee injury. Taylor Powell played the rest of the game and led the Tigers back from a third-quarter deficit for the win.
Under the NCAA's redshirt rule, Bazelak will preserve his year of eligibility because he played in less than four games, leaving him four full seasons to see the field. In three games this year he completed 15 of 21 passes for 144 yards.
If he's not recovered in time for the start of the 2020 season, the Tigers will be down to two returning scholarship quarterbacks to compete for the job, Powell and Shawn Robinson, who transferred to MU from Texas Christian University earlier this year. He was required to sit out this season by NCAA transfer rules, but the former Big 12 starter will have a strong shot to win the job next fall. The Tigers will also add Chaminade Prep's Brady Cook, one of the area's top passers this season with 3,194 yards and 33 touchdowns. Cook confirmed over the weekend that he still plans to sign with Mizzou after the team's coaching change.