Mizzou QB Powell to transfer; no tailgating at games this year

Quarterback Taylor Powell informed Missouri football on Thursday that he is leaving the team and plans to transfer, a team spokesperson said Friday.
Powell, a redshirt junior, graduated from Mizzou in May but still has two years of NCAA eligibility to use.
He was one of four Missouri quarterbacks on scholarship, and his decision to transfer has implications in a fall camp position battle to earn the Tigers’ starting quarterback title. The job is likely up for grabs between graduate transfer Shawn Robinson and sophomore Connor Bazelak, both of whom had seemingly leapfrogged Powell despite having been at MU for shorter periods.
With the season opener two weeks from Saturday against Alabama, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has declined to comment on who will be his starting quarterback.
The Tigers’ other scholarship quarterback is Brady Cook, a freshman out of Chaminade.
Powell arrived at Missouri in 2017 from Fayetteville High, where he won back-to-back Arkansas state championships. He redshirted his first season in Columbia while Drew Lock broke the Southeastern Conference single-season record for passing touchdowns.
The next year, Powell backed up Lock and appeared in six games, completing 6 of 14 passes for 134 yards. A 44-yard completion in his college debut, the season opener against UT Martin, showed signs of potential for Powell to be Lock’s eventual heir.
But after Lock graduated and was drafted by the Denver Broncos, Missouri landed graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant from Clemson, and Powell was confined to the bench again. Backing up Bryant last season, Powell appeared in another six games, passing for one touchdown and two interceptions.
He made his first career start on the road against No. 4 Georgia while Bryant was out with an injury. Powell threw for 84 yards on 10-of-22 passing, but Missouri was blanked 27-0.
In the season finale against Arkansas, while Bryant was still sidelined, Bazelak got the chance to start over Powell, becoming the third quarterback to do so in two years. But Bazelak was injured early in the game, giving Powell a chance to throw for his first and only touchdown at Missouri, a 10-yard completion to former Arkansas receiver Jonathan Nance.
As Powell waited out his chance to finally start after Bryant's departure, Shawn Robinson was also waiting to compete for the job. The former TCU quarterback transferred to Missouri after the 2018 season. He was ineligible to play in 2019, but his commitment to Missouri after Bryant's sent a message that former coach Barry Odom was planning his eventual starters over a year in advance — and that plan didn't seem to involve Powell.
Odom was fired the day after Powell threw for his touchdown in Arkansas, and after Drinkwitz was hired, the new coach made it clear that the position still was an open competition to be won or lost during this offseason.
The Tigers have played two recent scrimmages at fall camp, including one on Sept. 5. Simulated game action in those scrimmages might have helped Drinkwitz close in on a starter.
No tailgating on campus
Tailgating on campus at the University of Missouri-Columbia will be prohibited this college football season, MU Athletics announced in a release Friday night.
Mizzou is also requiring that fans wear face coverings at all times inside Memorial Stadium and around campus on gamedays, according to the statement.
"This was a difficult decision to make because of the passion Mizzou fans have for game-day tailgating and the backdrop it provides as part of a football Saturday in Columbia," MU athletic director Jim Sterk said in the release. "However, the health and safety of all our fans remain a top priority as we continue working toward a very different-looking 2020 season."
The release specifies that the restriction extends to everywhere on campus, including parking structures, grassy areas, sidewalks, streets and parking lots.
Missouri's abbreviated 10-game season kicks off at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers face Alabama in a nationally televised game on ESPN. The school announced in August that the stadium will be opened to 25% capacity to start the season.
MU is still finalizing a ticket sales plan, but the school announced Tuesday that student tickets will be available on a single-game basis. Friday's release said students will be sent more information next week regarding ticket options.
