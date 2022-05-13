Mizzou QB transfer search shifts to veteran Jack Abraham

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eli Drinkwitz’s great quarterback chase of 2022 continues with a new target. Former Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and Mississippi State QB Jack Abraham is traveling to Columbia on Friday for a weekend visit, his father, Michael Abraham, told the Post-Dispatch.

Abraham, who turns 25 in October, has embarked on a long college journey. The Oxford, Mississippi native committed to Tulane in high school but signed with Louisiana Tech in 2016 after the Tulane staff was fired. He redshirted at Louisiana Tech, then left for Northwest Mississippi Community College for the 2017 season, where he threw for more than 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns. From there he became a three-year starter at Southern Miss from 2018-20, throwing for more than 7,000 yards, 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He led the nation in completion percentage in 2018 at 73.1% and for his three-year run completed 69.3% with a passer rating of 147.4.

Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson resigned one game into the 2020 season. In the offseason, Abraham transferred to Mississippi State to enter Mike Leach’s quarterback competition, but he suffered from post-concussion syndrome following a collision during a helmet-less offseason workout. He never saw the field in 2021 and was granted a medical redshirt and seventh year of eligibility for the 2022 season. In January, he entered the transfer portal with one remaining year to play at the college level.

PowerMizzou.com first reported Mizzou’s serious interest in Abraham.

The draw for Missouri is first-year receivers coach and fellow Mississippi native Jacob Peeler, who recruited Abraham out of high school when he coached at California in the Pac-12. Drinkwitz has made it clear the past few months that he wants an experienced quarterback to compete with incumbents Brady Cook and Tyler Macon along with incoming freshman Sam Horn, whose MLB draft fate is still uncertain. Since February, the Tigers hosted three Power 5 transfers but missed on all three: Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels, who instead chose LSU; Georgia’s J.T. Daniels (West Virginia); and Baylor’s Gerry Bohanon (South Florida).

For now, Mizzou’s top Power 5 competitor for Abraham is Ole Miss, his hometown school, though the Rebels have already landed one of the country’s top transfers, former five-star USC quarterback Jaxson Dart. Abraham recently visited Maryland but turned down its offer.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.