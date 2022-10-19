Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook: 'I plan on changing this thing around'

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Newly turned 21-year-old Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did more studying than celebrating during the team’s bye week.
Without an opponent to examine last week, Cook watched every one of his 171 throws, scrutinized his interceptions and other mistakes and now enters the second half of the year hell-bent on turning around Mizzou’s 2022 season.
“The way I see it, there's six more opportunities,” Cook said after Wednesday’s practice in his first interview since a two-interception day at Florida on Oct. 8, MU’s third straight loss. “I plan on changing this thing around. By the end of these six games, it's going to be a different story for sure. I can tell you that. I was able to go over what I need to do to make that happen — and I had almost two full weeks to do it.”
During the Tigers’ bye week, Cook diagnosed his mistakes, saying they were a combination of missed reads and poor throws. On Wednesday, he explained both of his interceptions at Florida.
On the first, Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller shoved intended target Luther Burden III off his pattern, and just as Burden stumbled, Cook uncorked a pass down the seam that went right to waiting cornerback Jaydon Hill — with Burden nowhere in position to recover and make a contested catch.
“Once I see Luther get hit off the route, I just need to move on to my progressions and squeeze (the ball),” Cook said. “Even if I'm starting to throw it, just squeeze that ball and get through my progression.”
1 of 42
L.G. Patterson, Associated Press
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up before the start of a game against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, is hit by Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) tries to go between Georgia linebackers Channing Tindall (41), left, and Chaz Chambliss (32) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, and JJ Hester, left, warm up before the start of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook carries the ball on the way to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles out of the pocket in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game against Army in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Missouri running back Dawson Downing (28) reaches out to take the hand off from quarterback Brady Cook, right, in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game against Army in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs outside the pocket while looking for an open receiver in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
University of Missouri quarterback Brady Cook arrives for an open practice on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mizzou's Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) attempts to get away from Cahokia's Shawn Binford (6) during a football game at the 2019 Gateway Classic on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in East St. Louis, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs between Kansas State linebacker Austin Moore (41) and safety Kobe Savage (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook runs to the locker room after a lightning delay was announced during the first half of an NCAA college football against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) looks for a receiver as Florida linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., right, rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook avoids a sack attempt by Georgia defenders Smael Mondon, left and Mykel Williams on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the first quarter of a game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) scrambles away from pressure from Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Brady Cook: A look at the Mizzou football quarterback from Chaminade
Here is a look at Missouri football quarterback Brady Cook, who played high school football at St. Louis' Chaminade College Preparatory School.
1 of 42
L.G. Patterson, Associated Press
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up before the start of a game against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, is hit by Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
John Bazemore
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) tries to go between Georgia linebackers Channing Tindall (41), left, and Chaz Chambliss (32) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore, AP Photo
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook runs in the second half of a game against Georgia on Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.
John Bazemore
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is shown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is shown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, and JJ Hester, left, warm up before the start of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Michael Woods
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Emil Lippe
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook carries the ball on the way to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Emil Lippe
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles out of the pocket in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game against Army in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Emil Lippe
Missouri running back Dawson Downing (28) reaches out to take the hand off from quarterback Brady Cook, right, in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game against Army in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Emil Lippe, AP file
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws a pass in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl against Army in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Emil Lippe
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs outside the pocket while looking for an open receiver in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Emil Lippe, Associated Press
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook drops back in the pocket to look for an open receiver in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Jeff Roberson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook tosses a ball on the sidelines during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook drops back to pass during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Jeff Roberson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, hands off to running back BJ Harris during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, talks with quarterback Brady Cook during the team's spring game on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Jeff Roberson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson, AP Photo
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws during the spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Christian Gooden
University of Missouri quarterback Brady Cook arrives for an open practice on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mizzou's Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Michael R. Gulledge
Chaminade's Brady Cook, left, is pursued by De Smet's Denver Parker in a game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at De Smet. (Michael Gulledge, special to STLhighschoolsports.com)
Michael R. Gulledge
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) looks to pass, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael R. Gulledge
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) looks to pass against De Smet, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael R. Gulledge
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) runs the ball against De Smet, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) attempts to get away from Cahokia's Shawn Binford (6) during a football game at the 2019 Gateway Classic on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in East St. Louis, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) stiff arms a defender during a football game at the 2019 Gateway Classic on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in East St. Louis, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade quarterback Brady Cook (12) passes against De Smet in Friday night's game. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Charlie Riedel - staff, AP
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Charlie Riedel
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs between Kansas State linebacker Austin Moore (41) and safety Kobe Savage (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel - staff, AP
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook runs to the locker room after a lightning delay was announced during the first half of an NCAA college football against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
John Raoux
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) looks for a receiver as Florida linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., right, rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook avoids a sack attempt by Georgia defenders Smael Mondon, left and Mykel Williams on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the first quarter of a game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
John Raoux
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Butch Dill
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) scrambles away from pressure from Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Fractions of a second passed between the time Cook released the ball and Miller bumped Burden off his route, but as Cook learned, that’s life in the SEC.
“It's really tough, but playing quarterback in the SEC isn't easy,” Cook said. “I don’t expect it to be easier. I know that's how it goes. It's all split-second decisions. Everything I do is a split-second decision. So I just need to figure out a way to improve on those decisions, find a way to just make that play. Because it can't happen. I just need to keep repping, trusting my reads, trusting my progressions and just keep doing the best I can as far as that goes.”
On the second INT, a throw to Tauskie Dove into the red zone on an in route toward the middle of the field, Cook simply misplaced the throw. Hill had an easier angle to the ball and outmuscled Dove for his second interception.
“I’ve got to put it on Tauskie’s opposite shoulder on that in cut as he’s breaking out,” he said.
“We had a chance to tie the game late at Florida,” he added. “I’m the leader of the offense. I gotta get that done and tie the game up, if not go for 2 and win it.”
Asked if it was difficult to dive back into game week to prepare for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, Cook said, “No, not at all. I live and breathe this. Another game is like Christmas morning.”
While some fans clamor for Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz to bench Cook in favor of younger backups Tyler Macon or Sam Horn, veteran receiver Barrett Banister hasn’t seen the uproar impact the team’s starting QB.
“There's a lot of distractions and noise that could get in (Cook’s) head, and I haven't seen that from him at all,” Banister said. “He's driven and motivated, and he's excited each day he goes out to practice. That's the thing. We've lost three games by a combined 14 points. We got six games left on our schedule. This can go one of two ways: We can either all quit and moan and pout about it. If we do that it's only gonna get worse from here. Or we can pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and go to work.”
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) looks for a receiver as Florida linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., right, rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) is congratulated by teammate Tauskie Dove after catching a 79-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)