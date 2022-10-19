Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook: 'I plan on changing this thing around'

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Newly turned 21-year-old Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did more studying than celebrating during the team’s bye week.

Without an opponent to examine last week, Cook watched every one of his 171 throws, scrutinized his interceptions and other mistakes and now enters the second half of the year hell-bent on turning around Mizzou’s 2022 season.

“The way I see it, there's six more opportunities,” Cook said after Wednesday’s practice in his first interview since a two-interception day at Florida on Oct. 8, MU’s third straight loss. “I plan on changing this thing around. By the end of these six games, it's going to be a different story for sure. I can tell you that. I was able to go over what I need to do to make that happen — and I had almost two full weeks to do it.”

During the Tigers’ bye week, Cook diagnosed his mistakes, saying they were a combination of missed reads and poor throws. On Wednesday, he explained both of his interceptions at Florida.

On the first, Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller shoved intended target Luther Burden III off his pattern, and just as Burden stumbled, Cook uncorked a pass down the seam that went right to waiting cornerback Jaydon Hill — with Burden nowhere in position to recover and make a contested catch.

“Once I see Luther get hit off the route, I just need to move on to my progressions and squeeze (the ball),” Cook said. “Even if I'm starting to throw it, just squeeze that ball and get through my progression.”

Fractions of a second passed between the time Cook released the ball and Miller bumped Burden off his route, but as Cook learned, that’s life in the SEC.

“It's really tough, but playing quarterback in the SEC isn't easy,” Cook said. “I don’t expect it to be easier. I know that's how it goes. It's all split-second decisions. Everything I do is a split-second decision. So I just need to figure out a way to improve on those decisions, find a way to just make that play. Because it can't happen. I just need to keep repping, trusting my reads, trusting my progressions and just keep doing the best I can as far as that goes.”

On the second INT, a throw to Tauskie Dove into the red zone on an in route toward the middle of the field, Cook simply misplaced the throw. Hill had an easier angle to the ball and outmuscled Dove for his second interception.

“I’ve got to put it on Tauskie’s opposite shoulder on that in cut as he’s breaking out,” he said.

“We had a chance to tie the game late at Florida,” he added. “I’m the leader of the offense. I gotta get that done and tie the game up, if not go for 2 and win it.”

Asked if it was difficult to dive back into game week to prepare for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, Cook said, “No, not at all. I live and breathe this. Another game is like Christmas morning.”

While some fans clamor for Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz to bench Cook in favor of younger backups Tyler Macon or Sam Horn, veteran receiver Barrett Banister hasn’t seen the uproar impact the team’s starting QB.

“There's a lot of distractions and noise that could get in (Cook’s) head, and I haven't seen that from him at all,” Banister said. “He's driven and motivated, and he's excited each day he goes out to practice. That's the thing. We've lost three games by a combined 14 points. We got six games left on our schedule. This can go one of two ways: We can either all quit and moan and pout about it. If we do that it's only gonna get worse from here. Or we can pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and go to work.”