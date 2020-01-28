Mizzou rallies from 20 points down, holds off Georgia

“Tremendous work ethic,” Martin said. “Pound for pound most will say he's probably the hardest working guy that ever played on an NBA roster. He prepared himself, the focus, his reputation for 3 a.m. workouts, 4 a.m. workouts.

“The thing that I've admired most is the time when he got away from the game. The game is what it is. He's blessed with certain gifts. But it’s the time he tried to spend with his family and his daughters, and in the sport the stuff he gave back to the game.

“My prayers are really for his family, just to give his family a peace of mind. You take granted the fact that his wife actually has to get up the next day and continue to live. That’s a hard thing to do when you lose your partner and you lose a child. Sometimes you say, ‘What's the point in living?’ You ask God, ‘Why me? Why does this happen?’

“Whatever the game is, he's a legend. He’s one of the top 10 and all of that. But I just think as his family pulls forward to give them space and allow his wife just to simply breathe.”

“He had a presence when it came to this game," he added, "because I think a lot of guys respected the time he put into it to be a great basketball player.”

Now, as for Tuesday’s game. …