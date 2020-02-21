Mizzou receiver Kam Scott enters transfer portal

Eliah Drinkwitz’s first recruiting class addressed Missouri’s wife receiver position with four additions. The Tigers now have a subtraction at the position.

Kam Scott, third on the team in receiving yards last season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, MU confirmed Friday. As a sophomore Scott caught 17 passes for 328 yards, following a freshman year when he caught eight balls for 214 yards. His production was inconsistent from week to week but he was one of the team's best big-play threats, averaging 21.7 yards per catch in his two seasons. Of his 25 career catches, 18 went for first downs.

The Manvel, Texas, native was arguably the team’s most impressive receiver during preseason camp and had his best game against Troy, when he caught five passes for 88 yards.

Scott all but vanished from the offense late in the season after a rough performance at Georgia. Two plays after giving up on a deep ball down the sideline he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for shoving a defender after the whistle, a costly penalty that led to his benching the next week against Florida. In MU's final two games against Tennessee and Arkansas he caught two passes.