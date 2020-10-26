Mizzou receiver Maurice Massey arrested for assault, dismissed from team

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey was dismissed from the football team after his arrest Sunday by Columbia police on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage.
At 8 a.m. Sunday, Columbia police responded to the 3200 block of South Old 63 in reference to a disturbance, where officers found probable cause to arrest Massey, Columbia police public information office Jeffrey Pitts confirmed Monday. The area is a student apartment community in south Columbia. Massey's residence is listed as one of the townhome rental properties.
Massey was booked at 4:25 p.m. Sunday and released on bond.
On Monday, a team spokesman told the Post-Dispatch that Massey had been dismissed from the team "for a violation of team rules."
Massey, a redshirt freshman from Kirkwood High School, decided in September to opt out for the 2020 season.
"Since electing to opt out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 last month, he has not been involved in any of our practices or team activities," the team said in a release sent to the Post-Dispatch.
Massey, a three-star recruit in 2019 and rated the state’s fifth-best prospect, was in position for playing time at outside receiver but volunteered to opt out two weeks before the season’s first game against Alabama. Players who opt out aren’t allowed to practice with the team this season but can access the program’s training room and academic resources.
Third-degree domestic assault is a Class E felony, while first-degree property damage is also a felony, either Class B, C or D depending on the circumstances. Any Mizzou athlete charged with a felony is automatically suspended from all team activities indefinitely.
