Mizzou receiver Maurice Massey arrested for assault, dismissed from team

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey was dismissed from the football team after his arrest Sunday by Columbia police on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, Columbia police responded to the 3200 block of South Old 63 in reference to a disturbance, where officers found probable cause to arrest Massey, Columbia police public information office Jeffrey Pitts confirmed Monday. The area is a student apartment community in south Columbia. Massey's residence is listed as one of the townhome rental properties.

Massey was booked at 4:25 p.m. Sunday and released on bond.

On Monday, a team spokesman told the Post-Dispatch that Massey had been dismissed from the team "for a violation of team rules."

Massey, a redshirt freshman from Kirkwood High School, decided in September to opt out for the 2020 season.

"Since electing to opt out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 last month, he has not been involved in any of our practices or team activities," the team said in a release sent to the Post-Dispatch.