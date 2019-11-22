Missouri senior receiver Jonathan Nance was arrested Friday morning for failing to appear in court for a prior traffic offense, University of Missouri Police confirmed. Nance, 22, was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign near Memorial Stadium and police discovered an outstanding warrant.
In June, the State Highway Patrol cited Nance in Miller County for not wearing his seatbelt, but Nance failed to appear at his Aug. 14 court date and was issued a warrant for his arrest. Nance was also cited Friday for the stop sign violation and for driving with a suspended Mississippi license. He was transported to Boone County Jail with bond set at $100.
Nance leads Mizzou with 410 receiving yards on 27 catches and has three touchdown catches. He has started every game this season since joining the program as a graduate transfer. He previously played at Arkansas and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
The Tigers (5-5, 2-4 SEC), on a four-game losing streak, play their final home game Saturday against Tennessee (5-5, 3-3) at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.