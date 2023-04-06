After nearly two years on the job, Missouri athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois has received a one-year contract extension that pushes her salary from $800,000 to $1.25 million, according to her amended contract obtained Thursday by the Post-Dispatch.

Already made the highest paid AD in Mizzou history when she was hired in the summer of 2021, Reed-Francois is now under contract through June 30, 2028. Under the terms, her base salary increases from $550,000 to $900,000 and her non-salary compensation increases from $250,000 to $350,000. Also, her annual deferred compensation that she's eligible to receive at the end of her contract increases from $150,000 to $250,000.

“This is a reflection of the incredible work of our team over the last 18 months, along with the dedication of a passionate fan base," she said. "It is an honor to serve our state's flagship institution and our 550 student-athletes as we strive for excellence and continue building on the great momentum surrounding Mizzou Athletics.”

The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved of the contract extension and raise at a recent meeting.

Reed-Francois came to Mizzou in August of 2021 after serving as AD at UNLV. She replaced Jim Sterk, who was fired earlier that summer.

“When Desireé was hired, we wanted someone who had a vision of Mizzou Athletics as a place where fans and student-athletes have an amazing experience, citizens are proud of the program, and we compete for championships. She is making that happen,” Board chair Michael Williams said. "In less than two years, Mizzou’s fans are excited and breaking attendance records in many of our sports. It’s amazing to see how her leadership has brought our student-athletes, our fans and our broader university community together.”

“Through her innovation and tireless work ... Reed-Francois has transformed Mizzou Athletics. She is building a championship culture that we have been seeking,” university president Mun Choi said. "Her devotion to our student-athletes and coaches is unsurpassed. We look forward to incredible successes under her leadership.”

In her first year at Mizzou, as the school and department were recovering from financial challenges caused by the pandemic, she made sweeping changes across MU athletics and revised multiple game-day policies to boost attendance. Under her watch, Mizzou reported its first budget surplus in six years for the 2022 fiscal year and has seen steady attendance increases in both football and men's basketball. She's hired four new head coaches, headlined by men's basketball coach Dennis Gates, who guided the Tigers to 25 wins and their first NCAA Tournament victory in 13 years.