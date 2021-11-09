Mizzou rewards softball coach with new contract through 2026

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In her first major coaching personnel decision, new Missouri athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois has extended softball coach Larissa Anderson’s contract through the 2026 season along with a significant raise.

Anderson’s original five-year deal was set to expire June 30, 2023, though in July 2019 her contract was extended through the 2024 season. Her base salary increases 35% from $185,000 to $250,000 under the new deal, MU confirmed Tuesday.

Anderson is 96-49 in three seasons at Mizzou with two NCAA regional appearances. Last season her Tigers were one win away from reaching the Women’s College World Series. Mizzou hosted both the NCAA regional and super regional rounds, falling to James Madison in the supers. Anderson is 226-122-1 all-time in eight seasons as a head coach at Hofstra and Mizzou.

"This is a well-deserved extension for Larissa," Reed-Francois said. "Excellence is our standard and she has built our softball program into one of the best in the nation. Under her direction, the team has shown improvement every season, been successful in the classroom, recruited at a high level and had a thrilling postseason run in 2021. We are looking forward to a bright future as she and her staff continue to build on last season's success."