Mizzou routs Houston Christian, finishes seven-game homestand undefeated

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri basketball team’s Saturday matinee was essentially over the day it signed a contract to host Houston Christian, but the Tigers quickly took any suspense out of the matchup by scoring the game’s first 16 points. In their seventh and final game of its season-opening homestand, the Tigers cruised to a 105-69 victory in front of 7,610 at Mizzou Arena.

That ends the cupcake diet for now. The Tigers (7-0), one of four Southeastern Conference teams still undefeated, play their first road game Tuesday at Wichita State.

A few quick takeaways from Mizzou’s latest win …

• Saturday was DeAndre Gholston’s day to carry the scoring load. MU’s only starter averaging fewer than 10 points a game at tip-off, the transfer wing scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, easily getting the rim in traffic against the smaller Huskies. He made all seven of his three throws and plus a season-high three 3-pointers.

• This was a mismatch from the opening tip. It took 7 minutes and 20 seconds for HCU to connect on its first field goal, and by then the Tigers led 25-5. At that point, Mizzou had made 11 of 13 shots from the field.

• Fouls are one issue the Tigers will have to clean up once the schedule gets more challenging. Kobe Brown, D’Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion all had two fouls in the first half. But no player finished with more than three fouls.

• For the seventh straight game, the Tigers logged 20 assists, finishing with a season-high 28. Gomillion and Noah Carter shared the lead with five each.

• Point guard Nick Honor played another quietly strong floor game. He took two charges in the lane in the first half, scored eight points with three assists and just one turnover.

• Six minutes into the game, Gomillion made a play that embodied the Tigers’ start to the season. Mizzou forced a turnover and the ball leaked out to Gomillion on the break. Instead of settling for an uncontested dunk, he made a behind-the-back bounce pass to Isiaih Mosley trailing behind him for a layup and foul.

• Reserve forward Ronnie DeGray couldn’t get off the bench the first two weeks of the season. On Saturday, he was Dennis Gates’ first sub into the game. He quickly took a charge under the basket, later crashed onto the floor near midcourt for a loose ball then chased a pass out of bounds under the basket and flipped it to Brown for a dunk. He finished with two points, two steals and three boards off the bench.