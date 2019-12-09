It was a forgettable season for the Missouri offense, but Barry Odom’s defense made major strides. Two players from that defense were honored for breakout seasons with their selection to the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference first team: defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and linebacker Nick Bolton. The first-year starters were the only Mizzou players to earn recognition on the team chosen by 28 writers who cover the conference.
Elliott, who has already announced plans to enter the NFL draft and skip his senior season, led the Tigers with 10 tackles for loss, including three sacks, and finished with 44 tackles overall, leading Mizzou’s defensive lineman. Bolton led the SEC in tackles (107) and solo tackles (74) during the regular season, added nine tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.
Alabama led the team with 11 selections, one more than SEC champion Louisiana State, though the Tigers earned three of the four SEC individual awards: Quarterback Joe Burrow, a unanimous first-team choice, was voted offensive player of the year, while LSU freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was picked as the league’s top newcomer and Ed Orgeron was voted coach of the year. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was the other individual award winner as the SEC defensive player of the year.
Burrow, the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, was one of three players from LSU’s offense to earn unanimous first-team honors along with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Georgia had the next-most selections with seven, followed by Auburn and Kentucky with four, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M with three; Missouri, Mississippi State and Tennessee with two; and Arkansas with one. Ole Miss and Vanderbilt didn’t have a player on the list.
Here’s the complete team, followed by my AP ballot:
AP ALL-SEC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Offense
(U=unanimous)
u-QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio
u-RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi
T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia
T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky
G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee
G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama
C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky
TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia
u-WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana
WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana
All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia
Defense
E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama
E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia
T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas
LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama
LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama
CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland
CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia
S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia
P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California
RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia
T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida
T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York
G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina
G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi
C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas
WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana
WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida
All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston
K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas
Defense
E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina
T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas
LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston
LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana
x-LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida
x-LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama
x-CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana
x-CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans
x-CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia
S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston
S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami
P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston
DAVE MATTER’S ALL-SEC BALLOT
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB Joe Burrow, LSU
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
T Andrew Thomas, Georgia
T Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
G Trey Smith, Tennessee
G_Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C Trey Hill, Georgia
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
All-purpose player Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georiga
Defense
DE Jonathan Greenard, Florida
DE Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
DT Jordan Elliott, Missouri
LB Nick Bolton, Missouri
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB KJ Britt, Auburn
CB Derek Stingley, Jr., LSU
CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
S J.R. Reed, Georgia
P Max Duffy, Kentucky
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
T Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
T Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
G Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
G Ben Cleveland, Georgia
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
TE Jalen Wydermyer, A&M
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
All-purpose player Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
K Brent Cimaglia Tennessee
Defense
DE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DE DJ Wonnum, South Carolina
DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
DT Calvin Taylor, Kentucky
LB Daniel Bituli, Tennessee
LB David Reese, Florida
LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama
CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama
S Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
S Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn
P Brandon Mann, Texas A&M
Individual honors
Coach of the year: Ed Orgeron, LSU
Offensive player of the year: Joe Burrow, LSU
Defensive player of the year: Derek Stingley, LSU
Newcomer of the year: Jonathan Greenard, Florida