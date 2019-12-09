Subscribe for 99¢

It was a forgettable season for the Missouri offense, but Barry Odom’s defense made major strides. Two players from that defense were honored for breakout seasons with their selection to the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference first team: defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and linebacker Nick Bolton. The first-year starters were the only Mizzou players to earn recognition on the team chosen by 28 writers who cover the conference.

Elliott, who has already announced plans to enter the NFL draft and skip his senior season, led the Tigers with 10 tackles for loss, including three sacks, and finished with 44 tackles overall, leading Mizzou’s defensive lineman. Bolton led the SEC in tackles (107) and solo tackles (74) during the regular season, added nine tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Alabama led the team with 11 selections, one more than SEC champion Louisiana State, though the Tigers earned three of the four SEC individual awards: Quarterback Joe Burrow, a unanimous first-team choice, was voted offensive player of the year, while LSU freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was picked as the league’s top newcomer and Ed Orgeron was voted coach of the year. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was the other individual award winner as the SEC defensive player of the year.

Burrow, the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, was one of three players from LSU’s offense to earn unanimous first-team honors along with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Georgia had the next-most selections with seven, followed by Auburn and Kentucky with four, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M with three; Missouri, Mississippi State and Tennessee with two; and Arkansas with one. Ole Miss and Vanderbilt didn’t have a player on the list.

Here’s the complete team, followed by my AP ballot:

AP ALL-SEC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Offense

(U=unanimous)

u-QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio

u-RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi

T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia

T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky

G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee

G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia

u-WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana

All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia

Defense

E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama

E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia

T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia

T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama

LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama

CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland

CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia

S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California

RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia

T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida

T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York

G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina

G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi

C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas

WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana

WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida

All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston

K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas

Defense

E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina

T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas

LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston

LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana

x-LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida

x-LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama

x-CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana

x-CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans

x-CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia

S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston

S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami

P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston

 

DAVE MATTER’S ALL-SEC BALLOT

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

T Andrew Thomas, Georgia

T Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

G Trey Smith, Tennessee

G_Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C Trey Hill, Georgia

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

All-purpose player Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georiga

 Defense

DE Jonathan Greenard, Florida

DE Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

DT Jordan Elliott, Missouri

LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB KJ Britt, Auburn

CB Derek Stingley, Jr., LSU

CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

S J.R. Reed, Georgia

P Max Duffy, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

T Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

T Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

G Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

G Ben Cleveland, Georgia

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

TE Jalen Wydermyer,  A&M

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

All-purpose player Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

K Brent Cimaglia Tennessee

Defense

DE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DE DJ Wonnum, South Carolina

DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

DT Calvin Taylor, Kentucky

LB Daniel Bituli, Tennessee

LB David Reese, Florida

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

S Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

S Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn

P Brandon Mann, Texas A&M

Individual honors

Coach of the year: Ed Orgeron, LSU

Offensive player of the year: Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive player of the year: Derek Stingley, LSU

Newcomer of the year: Jonathan Greenard, Florida

