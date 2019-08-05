UPDATED, 2 p.m.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Within minutes of each other late in Monday's practice, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam went down with injuries and were carted off the field for further testing.
Tigers coach Barry Odom said Bryant had a hamstring strain and Okwuegbunam had a right knee sprain. Odom didn’t know the severity of either injury but didn’t sound too worried they would miss extensive time. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, another starter, also left practice with a possible head injury.
"Guys are banged up," Odom said. "Kelly went down today for a little bit with a hamstring strain. Albert went down with a knee sprain. Those guys will be back. Jordan Elliott got dinged up a little bit. ... I hate it. That's the worst part of this deal. But injuries are going to happen. But fortunately, looks like they're going to be back and be ready to go.
"But you never know. I mean, the next guy up. You got to be ready for your number to be called and prepare just like you're the starter."
Odom met with reporters as soon as practice ended, and when asked how long he expected the players to miss time, he was unsure.
"I just walked off the practice field so I have no clue. We'll go in and get a medical report, get them checked out," he said. "You saw what I did. I just broke down the team and came right over here. So how am I supposed to know when he's going to be back? ... I've had one conversation with our doctor and he gave me the report that I just gave you. From there, I went and coached the team. We'll check them out and get everything we can and as soon as I know you'll know about it."
With about 30 minutes left in the practice, Okwuegbunam went down in the end zone during a red zone drill. He got to his feet and walked the length of the field to the medical tent on his own. Just minutes later Bryant scrambled out of the pocket and slipped on the grass without much contact. Linebacker Cale Garrett quickly scooped him up and put him back on his feet. The quarterback slowly walked to the medical tent for further testing. Both were taken off the practice field on a cart to the team facility.
The Tigers have their first off day of camp on Tuesday and will resume practices Wednesday. Should Bryant miss some practices, sophomore Taylor Powell is listed as the No. 2 quarterback, while junior Lindsey Scott Jr. and freshman Connor Bazelak could also get extra snaps. Shawn Robinson, a transfer from TCU, isn't eligible to play this season.
Bryant, MU's graduate transfer from Clemson, was named the team's starter shortly after he announced his commitment to Mizzou in December. He has one remaining year of eligibility after going 16-2 as Clemson's starter in 2017 and the first month of 2018.
"Shawn's not in the mix right now because he's not eligible, but everybody else, you're a play away from being the guy," Odom said. "That's the name of the game and they've got to prepare and be ready."
With Okwuegbunam sidelined, sophomore Daniel Parker Jr. could see his role expand with the first unit, while backups Messiah Swinson, Logan Christopherson, Brendan Scales and Niko Hea are other options at the position. Okwuegbunam, a preseason All-SEC selection and All-American candidate, missed the final four and a half games of 2018 with a broken scapula though was still named a finalist for the Mackey Award. He passed on the NFL draft to return for the 2019 season.
We’ve got more from Monday’s practice …
INJURY REPORT
You’ve read about Bryant, Okwuebgunam and Elliott. With the team being off Tuesday there’s no scheduled media availability until after Wednesday’s practice, so there likely won’t be any injury updates until then.
Also on Monday, linebacker Jamie Pettway (knee) was in a full red jersey and sitting out most drills. Defensive lineman Akial Byers (ankle) and cornerback Chris Mills (undisclosed) were in red pullovers and sat out some live drills. Safety Aidan Harrison sat out some drills with his leg taped. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (sprained elbow) remained in street clothes.
INT OR BUST
Odom has never been around a coach who preaches takeaways as religiously as new cornerbacks coach David Gibbs. It’s a constant talking point during practice. Sometimes at a very high decibel. During a red zone drill, one coach told a cornerback, “We get PBUs in our sleep. We want interceptions!” (PBU=pass breakups)
Mizzou defenders broke up 41 passes last year. Only Tennessee broke up fewer in the SEC. Combined with interceptions, the Tigers defended 51 passes in 2018. That ranked 12th in the 14-team SEC. They were also 12th in 2017 with 49 passes defended.
Here’s how many breakups and interceptions combined Gibbs’ last six teams had at Texas Tech and Houston: 66, 66, 56, 68, 60 and 80. PBUs are nice — but not good enough under his watch. In practice, it’s not uncommon to see players who drop interceptions do pushups on the field.
“He talks about (takeaways) all the time,” Odom said. “It's easy to talk about, and I'm guilty of it. You talk about it early on. Yeah, it sounds important. You focus on it. But he does it as consistent as anybody I've ever been around, just the preaching of it over and over and over. So I think that's going to pay huge dividends for us. He still doesn't say that he has a secret recipe, which I still think he does to figure it out some way. But he’s been a great addition to our staff.”
Gibbs works specifically with the cornerbacks. How much progress can DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes make under his watch? With a more consistent pass rush, there’s no reason they can’t be one of the better tandems in the SEC.
Speaking of tandems, Odom remains high on safeties Tyree Gillespie (strong) and Joshuah Bledsoe (free). Both are juniors with SEC starting experience. It’s getting to be that time where potential doesn’t count any more. It’s about production.
“They’ve got a chance to be as good of a group as we’ve ever had here,” Odom said. “They put in a lot of work. They put in a lot of work together on the understanding where they can take their shots and where they can’t. The thing that’s so important to play that position is you protect everything defensively, just the entire structure. They understand that.”
The third safety spot — the hybrid strongside linebacker/nickelback position — appears to be an open competition between seniors Khalil Oliver and Ronnell Perkins. Mizzou might opt to play both in a steady rotation. The wild card in the mix is freshman Stacy Brown, who doesn’t cut the image of a typical freshman DB.
TIGER TALES
Kam Scott made his daily highlight during a 1-on-1 pass drill, snagging a touchdown in the back corner of the end zone over lanky cornerback Jarvis Ware. … Powell, working with the first unit after Bryant left practice, laced a strike to Scott down the sideline for what would have been a touchdown pass. Great touch on the deep ball from the sophomore. Depending on the severity of Bryant’s injury — and the training staff’s level of precaution — Powell might have a chance to distance himself from Scott and Bazelak in the competition for the No. 2 job. Ever since signing day, Odom lights up when he talks about Bazelak. That was true again Monday. “He's a mature guy for being in four days of structured college practice,” he said. “And he's got the tools to be a special player. He understands it. He's mature in the way he prepares. It's fun to watch him.” … Playing time might be hard to find this year, but Chad Bailey is a name fans shouldn’t forget. He’s one of the highest-rated out-of-state defensive recruits the Tigers have signed in years, but injuries have essentially sidelined since he stepped on campus. Third-team snaps might be the most he sees for now, but he could develop into an impact player. … Speaking of linebackers, former Tiger Michael Scherer is working with that group as a first-year graduate assistant. It’s only a matter of time before he’s a full-time position coach at his alma mater or elsewhere.