COLUMBIA, Mo. - Kelly Bryant is listed as Missouri’s starting quarterback on the team’s updated depth chart, but four days ahead of the Tigers’ next game at No. 6 Georgia, Bryant isn’t certain he’ll play. Bryant has returned to practice since leaving MU’s last game at Kentucky with a strained hamstring. After Tuesday's practice, he put himself at 75 percent.
“It’s feeling better day by day,” Bryant said. “I feel like every day it’s getting better. I just have to continue to rehab it and I’m just making sure that I'm not putting myself out there if I can't go. If I can go, I’ll go.”
Asked if his mobility might be limited if he plays at Georgia, Bryant indicated that he won’t play unless he’s able to be the same running threat out of the pocket. Bryant is also recovering from a sprained knee suffered against Troy last month.
“If I’m going to play, I’m going to make sure that I can do all the things I’ve done all year,” Bryant said. “If I can’t, if I don’t feel confident, I’m not going to put myself out there.”
After Tuesday’s practice, offensive coordinator Derek Dooley deferred any questions about Bryant’s status to Mizzou coach Barry Odom, who meets with the media at 12:30 p.m.
“That’s a Coach Odom question on injuries,” Dooley said. “I don’t do the injuries.”
Bryant is coming off his two worst games since transferring to Missouri from Clemson in the offseason. He followed up some strong performances in five straight home wins with rough outings in losses at Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Bryant injured the hamstring on MU's second series at UK on Oct. 26 then played the next seven possessions before leaving the game for good in the third quarter. For the season, Bryant has completed 62.2 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 205 yards and a score.
Should Bryant be unavailable at Georgia, backup Taylor Powell would be the Tigers’ next option. On his best drive after replacing Bryant at Kentucky, Powell led the offense into the red zone but couldn’t convert a fourth-down pass. He took some snaps with the first-team offense on Tuesday.
“He's ready,” Dooley said. “He knows the offense well. He can see defenses. He's just got to get out there and perform. He’s shown some good plays. And then there's plays where he can do better. I just think the more he plays the better he'll be.”
“I'm very confident in myself,” Powell said. “It’s just good to get out there with the guys, with the ones.”
Bryant said he had “a ton of confidence” in Powell.
“Each and every week he prepares like he’s the starter," Bryant said. "He just puts himself in that position like he's going to play every rep. He's a veteran now. He knows this offense. It’s his second year in this offense with Coach Dooley. Everyone knows he can play and can execute at a high level.”
For his career, Powell has completed 17 of 40 passes for 242 yards. He’s gotten his most extensive action in the two games Bryant left with injuries, completing 10 of 18 passes for 91 yards against Troy and Kentucky.