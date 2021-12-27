Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin tests positive for COVID

Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday on social media. Martin has been vaccinated for coronavirus since early this year.

The Tigers (6-6) are scheduled to play their first Southeastern Conference game Wednesday at No. 18 Kentucky. Martin will not join the team in Lexington, Kentucky for the game but could return for MU's next game, Jan. 5 at home against Mississippi State.

No Mizzou players have tested positive as of Monday, a team spokesperson said.

"Encouraging everyone to stay safe during this holiday season," Martin posted on Twitter. "I’ve tested positive for Covid. Feeling well and thankful for our athletic training staff following protocol and keeping our team healthy. Our program is excited and ready to start conference play."

Martin, 50, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 1997, also tested positive for COVID in the summer of 2020 while the team was away for summer break.